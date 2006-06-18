stick with BOTH FireFox n MS IE...

when i sit down with a coffee mug by my side, ready to ''take on the web''... i use firefox, n i can bet it is just too good.

with the fantastic plugins that stop scripts by sites or IP addresses while loading the same page, to stripping embedded videos and literally anything right from the page u r viewing, n given the reasons i use it for my banking, password protecting my firefox sessions, protecting my privacy n trust on something non proprietory/open to all... i don't think i wud wanna leave firefox.



also now, since i got something called 'Portable Firefox', all loaded with goodies in just one folder on my USB which i carry everywhere.



so only for checking something up in a hurry, i use MS IE, coz firefox with all the plugins take marginally longer to load. (you can avoid that by editing the shortcut to fireox, by adding ' --profile manager' after it, n creating a 'Blank' profile for that) or when i have to do a windows system upgrade.



MSIE is really good n ofcourse u will have to keep it for your Windows OS, but the number of times i've had it, n the havoc on my dear laptop using it, i dont think i wud wanna trust it when in the mood to 'go wild' on the web.



firefox let u do anything, yet u no u got nothing to fear.



go with the best! i say if firefox starts kicking my happiness, i'll kick it... until then i'm all for it.