stick with BOTH FireFox n MS IE...

by wcuthber / June 18, 2006 11:16 AM PDT

when i sit down with a coffee mug by my side, ready to ''take on the web''... i use firefox, n i can bet it is just too good.
with the fantastic plugins that stop scripts by sites or IP addresses while loading the same page, to stripping embedded videos and literally anything right from the page u r viewing, n given the reasons i use it for my banking, password protecting my firefox sessions, protecting my privacy n trust on something non proprietory/open to all... i don't think i wud wanna leave firefox.

also now, since i got something called 'Portable Firefox', all loaded with goodies in just one folder on my USB which i carry everywhere.

so only for checking something up in a hurry, i use MS IE, coz firefox with all the plugins take marginally longer to load. (you can avoid that by editing the shortcut to fireox, by adding ' --profile manager' after it, n creating a 'Blank' profile for that) or when i have to do a windows system upgrade.

MSIE is really good n ofcourse u will have to keep it for your Windows OS, but the number of times i've had it, n the havoc on my dear laptop using it, i dont think i wud wanna trust it when in the mood to 'go wild' on the web.

firefox let u do anything, yet u no u got nothing to fear.

go with the best! i say if firefox starts kicking my happiness, i'll kick it... until then i'm all for it.

Firefox
by Maggie6243 / June 18, 2006 3:23 PM PDT

It seems like you are really familier with Firefox, so maybe you can tell me what to do. I installed Firefox tonight and tried to download plug-ins (WMP) and it says it did, but when I try to use WMP it says I need the plug-ins! Maybe I should just give up on it....Maggie

WMP
by wcuthber / June 20, 2006 1:06 PM PDT
In reply to: Firefox

hi ya,
quite unclear which WMPs are u talking of... the photo or video or plugin...

if it'd the Windows Media photo format... im not sure if firefox natively supports it right now. u could use Windows Media Player v11 to see it, else try irfanview ( www.irfanview.com ) or xnview ( www.xnview.com )
to check it out. or best wait for the next microsoft update that supports the microsoft proprietory format for OS-wide support.

or is it Windows Media Player AV plugins? then ofcourse u got to install it in Media Player http://www.microsoft.com/windows/windowsmedia/player/11/default.aspx ) well, then ofcourse, ur firefox would have the media player plugin installed for that to view supported audio-video file formats in the browsers itself.

Additionally, check out https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/
to get whatever u need, extensions n PLUGINS.
for a start, get extensions... MR Tech Local Install, All-in one Sidebar, NoScript, Tab Mix Plus, Fasterfox, FlashGot, Adblock, IE Tab, VideoDownloader, DownThemAll!, FireFTP, Google/Yahoo toolbar.

