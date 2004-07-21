Stewart shows there are 2 sets of rules for jail time

Thread display:
The difference is that Martha...
...didn't commit a crime, but was charged anyway. In the process of trying to maintain her freedom due to her innocence she lied about something and they went after that when they realized they didn't have the case they first thought they did. That's going on a witch hunt, finding no wrong, but burning the woman anyway because she lied in an effort to escape her tormentors. Welcome to the new Salem Witch Trials. The real problem is an SEC regulation about insider trading that is not well defined at best and often nebulous at worst, escpecially choosing when and on whom they deign to use the regulation. This case took the term "insider" and turned it insideout on an "outsider" to try and build a case, but couldn't. So they prosecute the insult to them, the lie of an innocent person trying to remain free.
Scenario;
A Person does nothing wrong. A prosecutor decides he wants to charge that person with a crime, on suspicion. Really he then uses that as an excuse to browbeat and harass his victim. The victim gets tired of it and tells a lie hoping to get it to end sooner. The prosecutor, realizing he never had a case in the first place, realizing he's a fool who needs to do SOMETHING to this person or be revealed as the fool, then charges the person with a crime for lying to him.
Let's see; someone comes along, decides to get on your case about something you didn't do. You tell them a fib hoping they will go away and bother someone else, leaving you along. They realize you lied to them. You probably should tell them to STUFF IT!@*%%*(^%*(% at that point. They decide they just can't stand being lied to by an innocent person they were harassing and instead seizing the opportunity start making a big thing about you lying to them, even if they are a jerk. Yep I can see how that goes.
When I was growing up, we called that, "Being a Bully!".
This whole thing stinks, big time.
Witch Hunts...
The difference is that Martha didn't commit a crime, but was charged anyway. In the process of trying to maintain her freedom due to her innocence she lied about something and they went after that when they realized they didn't have the case they first thought they did. That's going on a witch hunt, finding no wrong, but burning the woman anyway because she lied in an effort to escape her tormentors. - James Denison
That sounds strangely familiar. Let me change a few words here and there and see what we have...
The difference is that Clinton didn't commit a crime, but was hounded anyway. In the process of trying to maintain his innocence he lied about something and they went after that when they realized they didn't have the case they first thought they did. That's going on a witch hunt, finding no wrong, but burning the man anyway because he lied in an effort to escape his tormentors...
Hmmmm. Very interesting indeed...
Cleaning your eyeglasses you discover...
...that Martha Stewart isn't an elected official and that Bill Clinton was, and to the highest office in the land. Big difference. If you think I have a "thing" for dear ol' Martha, you are mistaken. I've watched some of her shows, enjoyed a few, moved on from others. I admire what she's accomplished in the business world but nothing more than that. I've felt she dumped her husband in the same manner some men dump their wife after making it in the business world. Didn't care much for that part of her life. I just think she got a bum rap for a private citizen. Clinton was a public elected official with responsibilities to the people, more so than Martha.
Re: Cleaning your eyeglasses you discover...
by
Dan McC
/
July 21, 2004 11:46 PM PDT
So, your support of perjury is situational based on the employment of the perjurer? That seems to be what you're saying.
Dan
(NT) When did Martha lie under oath?
by
Evie
/
July 21, 2004 11:58 PM PDT
Make that...
...."neither was he impeached"
to read "neither was he convicted".
I think it's a big stretch to try and compare the public official, our ex-President Clinton being "impeached" before elected officials but not convicted, to Martha being "prosecuted" and convicted in a court of law for the same thing. If you take that stance, and believe Martha's conviction and judgement is correct, then you must also admit that Clinton didn't get what he deserved and justice was thwarted. Is this what you are trying to claim????
Re: Make that...
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 3:49 AM PDT
YODA would say;
"There's a disturbance in the Force".
(NT) Non sequitur post of the day winner!
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 4:28 AM PDT
I've learned not to expect fair.
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 3:48 AM PDT
Sadly, we must allow that the conditions meet the lower standards that apply to just.
Dan
Clinton lied brazenly because he too thought he could get
away with it. In lying, he obstructed justice and committed perjury, and was judged guilty of that. Interesting that you make excuses for Clinton, who did lie, and condemn Bush who didn't.
See No Evil...
Interesting that you make excuses for Clinton, who did lie, and condemn Bush who didn't. - Kiddpeat
What's interesting is that you can see lies from people you disagree with, yet cannot see them from those you do. If there were only one or two discrepancies during the past 3+ years, I would say it's very possible that there were no lies. But since the list is nearly endless, only the most faithful can see no evil when it entails there "fearless" leader...
Huge difference
by
Evie
/
July 21, 2004 11:57 PM PDT
Clinton lied UNDER OATH. That means that after swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth in a formal proceeding in a court of law (he took a similar oath when taking office to faithfully uphold the law of the land, not just the ones that didn't impact his sex life), he lied. His punishment for same should put the doubts about that to rest.
Martha lied to investigators. Her lie may have extended the investigation slightly, but didn't change the fact that even if the investigator's scenario is accepted as the truth, it did not constitute a crime. It seems that often a spouse or family member may initially -- out of protective instinct, or out of disbelief that their loved one is capable of a crime -- act as an alibi. Often they eventually tell the truth. I don't know too many of such cases where that family member is prosecuted for lying to investigators.
Others have also pointed out to you that Clinton's lie also deprived another of their due process rights.
Re: Huge difference
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 1:45 AM PDT
You really support people who lie to federal investigators? Does this extend to lying to all levels of law enforcemnt?
Dan
So are you FINALLY admitting that;
...with the prosecution and conviction of Martha Stewart for the same "crime" that Clinton did, that Clinton escaped the punishment that he should have received also for it? Do you also admit that Clinton lying under oath was less injurious to our country than Martha doing it?
You can't have it both ways. Either Martha shouldn't have been prosecuted for her lie, considering she wasn't an "insider" nor guilty of insider trading, or you have to say that Clinton escaped the justice due him.
Collapse -
Re: So are you FINALLY admitting that;
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 3:56 AM PDT
I can't imagine anyone arguing that the justice system is uniformly applied or without the effects of political pressure. These cases are both examples where prosecutors had to decide to proceed or not and it could be argued that politics were not absent from those decisions.
Dan
Thank You.
That's all I wanted ANYONE to admit about this whole trial, comparison to Clinton, and this thread.
Re: Huge difference
by
Evie
/
July 22, 2004 4:42 AM PDT
No.
Continuing to misrepresent my statements with your skew is counterproductive.
Re: Huge difference
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 5:30 AM PDT
I wasn't making a representation of any kind. I was asking a question. Your previous statements have left me curious about that point.
Dan
Sorry James, but trading based on inside information
is illegal for anyone. You don't have to be an insider. You just have to have the information. That's why Martha lied. The feds couldn't prove it because Waksal and the broker wouldn't talk. It boils down to arrogance. She thought she could handle it herself.
Sorry Kidd, but it wasn't insider trading
by
Evie
/
July 21, 2004 11:49 PM PDT
Her broker was probably guilty of something related to that, but AFAIK, he also was not charged on that count. IAC, she was merely informed that Waksyl was selling his stock. Regardless of the nuances, it wasn't an insider trade, which is what Waksyl is not rightly sitting in jail for actually doing. She was a stock owner, not an employee, CEO, board member or even informal advisor to ImClone. The information she received was that her friend (and they were friends) Sam was selling his stock. Subtle difference, maybe. Violating the spirit of the law, possibly. But for it to be insider trading she would have had to been privy to that information Waksyl used to result in his sales. I believe that is also why his kids were spared. He was the one with inside information that he traded on. He was probably careful in his communications to the kids to let them know he was selling.
The way to remedy any perceived inequities in this case and drug cases is to revamp the drug laws.
Evie
What is an insider? Your common sense definition.
Then match that with the non defined concepts by the SEC. Yes, maybe someone on the "inside" did trades, but neither Martha nor her broker are "insiders" in that company. This prosecution was based on a stretched "understanding" of what "insider" means by stressing the "trader" part most and ignoring the true meaning of "insider".
Based on their definition, if Lee Koo made some statement in these forums, and I or you took it to be bad news for their stock, and if we then acted on that news to short sell the stock, we would be guilty of "insider trading". Even that is a stretch since I doubt Lee is a member of the board or involved in their day to day financial dealings.
Re: What is an insider? Your common sense definition.
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 4:13 AM PDT
I doubt the SEC would consider that insider trading. The information from Lee would be available on a public forum of virtually unrestricted access and membership where the source could not know or limit who received the information. We could be many things, but Speakeasy is not a location where information could be considered confidential.
Dan
Why can't we ever hold our government up to this scrutiny?
by
Evie
/
July 22, 2004 4:48 AM PDT
In the matter of book-cooking, just about every Federal agency is guilty of far more, consistently and continually. And yet we let these fools capitalize on a few "evil" CEO's actions to fan the flames of hatred.
The real crook in this whole thing is Waksyl, but EVEN more, the FDA. SOMEONE in the FDA made public in advance information on their decision on Erbitux. Where is the investigation of that? Where is the review of the FDA Drug Approval procedures that result in this sort of high stakes gambling with scientific advances? There has got to be a better way.
Evie
Re: Why can't we ever hold our government up to this scrutin
by
Dan McC
/
July 22, 2004 5:33 AM PDT
Which fools? Those at the SEC? What capital do they gain from this and who are they flaming hatred against?
Dan
Re: The difference is that Martha...
by
Dan McC
/
July 21, 2004 11:41 PM PDT
I'm surprised you support people commiting purgery and lying to federal investigators. That's a new stance for you, isn't it?
Dan
(NT) she extracted molasses?????
LOL!!!!!
from dictionary dot com.
purgery
\Pur"ger*y\, n. The part of a sugarhouse where the molasses is drained off from the sugar.
