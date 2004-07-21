Stewart shows there are 2 sets of rules for jail time

...didn't commit a crime, but was charged anyway. In the process of trying to maintain her freedom due to her innocence she lied about something and they went after that when they realized they didn't have the case they first thought they did. That's going on a witch hunt, finding no wrong, but burning the woman anyway because she lied in an effort to escape her tormentors. Welcome to the new Salem Witch Trials. The real problem is an SEC regulation about insider trading that is not well defined at best and often nebulous at worst, escpecially choosing when and on whom they deign to use the regulation. This case took the term "insider" and turned it insideout on an "outsider" to try and build a case, but couldn't. So they prosecute the insult to them, the lie of an innocent person trying to remain free.



Scenario;

A Person does nothing wrong. A prosecutor decides he wants to charge that person with a crime, on suspicion. Really he then uses that as an excuse to browbeat and harass his victim. The victim gets tired of it and tells a lie hoping to get it to end sooner. The prosecutor, realizing he never had a case in the first place, realizing he's a fool who needs to do SOMETHING to this person or be revealed as the fool, then charges the person with a crime for lying to him.



Let's see; someone comes along, decides to get on your case about something you didn't do. You tell them a fib hoping they will go away and bother someone else, leaving you along. They realize you lied to them. You probably should tell them to STUFF IT!@*%%*(^%*(% at that point. They decide they just can't stand being lied to by an innocent person they were harassing and instead seizing the opportunity start making a big thing about you lying to them, even if they are a jerk. Yep I can see how that goes.



When I was growing up, we called that, "Being a Bully!".





This whole thing stinks, big time.