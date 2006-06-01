Stereo Video to DirectX / GL?

Ok, here's the application:
Two video cameras feeding stereoscopic video (left and right eye) in a Medical device. We want to capture the video streams, and render them into page-flipping format compatible with newer 3d products like the Sharp LL-151-3D, or the InFocus DepthQ projector.
We've seen the NTSC interlace systems, which take alternating frames and build a new NTSC stream with alternating right/left images. Page flipping is similar on the PC, but not fixed at 60 HZ.
What I'm thinking is something which can capture two analog feeds (hardware isn't hard to come by that does that), but converts them into a directx or openGL compatible stream at 120hz.
Anyone seen anything like that?
