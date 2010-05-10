No, but you can probably get one with a remote control. If you want to keep the steering wheel controls, you can go through the dealer to get an upgrade or try an adapter. Check out Crutchfield and possibly others for adapters compatable with your vehicle.
I have a new 2010 Subaru Legacy with a Standard Head Unit. I'm planning on getting an aftermarket head unit for it (Sony prob). My only question is that will the controls in the steering wheel (volume/mode/bluetooth) still work with the new head unit?