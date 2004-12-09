Hi,

One of my friend's is experiencing a very slow startup problem with their computer taking abouut 5 to 6 minutes = "Windows ME" = "Hewlett Packard" =



On Startup we have showing in the "TaskBar" a program with an identification of "Matcli" of with which during "Startup", I would say on takes about 2 to 3 mins to disappear?

Went in and used = MSCONFIG = STARTUP -folder = and unchecked [only] this program from the list. This modification I feel did make a slight improvement in startup time

The"Matcli" is still appearing in the "TaskBar" and why I am not sure why is doing same. Yes I do still feel the Matcli is still causing the problem.



Had another look for a associated programming on the Hewlett Packard Recover Disk No3 and reinstalled = Juke Box = Music Match = VC Video =

Would like to reinstall the Matcli programming, so could you advise where do we locate the programming for Matcli on the Hewlett Packard Recovery Disks?



Is there any fix for the above?

Any help would be appreciated

Regards Colin [Australia]