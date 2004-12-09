I found this response in another forum site;

"matcli stands for 'Motive Chorus Command Line Interface". It gathers information about your system's identity like your name, e-mail address, city, state, etc. and gets written to a log file. It is a Motive Powered Service from HP. To remove matcli, uninstall 'hp instant support'. The standard way to remove this program is by going to Start | Settings | Control Panel | Add or Remove Programs | Select HP Instant Support | Change or Remove Programs | OK. Hope this helps. "

That response can be found in the forum at;

http://www.annoyances.org/exec/forum/win98/1066775522

You say that you would like to reinstall Matcli, but perhaps after reading this you may want to reconsider.

Mark