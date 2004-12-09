I found this response in another forum site;
"matcli stands for 'Motive Chorus Command Line Interface". It gathers information about your system's identity like your name, e-mail address, city, state, etc. and gets written to a log file. It is a Motive Powered Service from HP. To remove matcli, uninstall 'hp instant support'. The standard way to remove this program is by going to Start | Settings | Control Panel | Add or Remove Programs | Select HP Instant Support | Change or Remove Programs | OK. Hope this helps. "
That response can be found in the forum at;
http://www.annoyances.org/exec/forum/win98/1066775522
You say that you would like to reinstall Matcli, but perhaps after reading this you may want to reconsider.
Mark
Hi,
One of my friend's is experiencing a very slow startup problem with their computer taking abouut 5 to 6 minutes = "Windows ME" = "Hewlett Packard" =
On Startup we have showing in the "TaskBar" a program with an identification of "Matcli" of with which during "Startup", I would say on takes about 2 to 3 mins to disappear?
Went in and used = MSCONFIG = STARTUP -folder = and unchecked [only] this program from the list. This modification I feel did make a slight improvement in startup time
The"Matcli" is still appearing in the "TaskBar" and why I am not sure why is doing same. Yes I do still feel the Matcli is still causing the problem.
Had another look for a associated programming on the Hewlett Packard Recover Disk No3 and reinstalled = Juke Box = Music Match = VC Video =
Would like to reinstall the Matcli programming, so could you advise where do we locate the programming for Matcli on the Hewlett Packard Recovery Disks?
Is there any fix for the above?
Any help would be appreciated
Regards Colin [Australia]