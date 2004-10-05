Starting out with Wireless LAN

"I did not use any routers when I was on wired LAN. "



Here's why. On your wired LAN a server would hand out the IP addresses...



" Is it possible to connect directly, computer to computer? "



Sure, if that's all you need. May be rough on some people since they have to become experts at IP addresses.



" Or do I really need an access point. "



Let me be blunt, if you try to do the ad hoc mode, I will never answer any question how to make it work. That will be your choice and headaches. I don't share such setups since I've found them to be more trouble than its worth.



In closing, if you have a router, you add your WAP and the clients get what they need. Either network cards or wifi cards ... and it works. If you don't have the router then you can get some Wifi Router. And repeat the same for the clients.



Bob