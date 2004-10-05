Starting out with Wireless LAN

Have you looked at it?
bob
OK, so it seems that my computer and my sister's have gone to far apart for the 15m cable to reach each other. Ever since I moved my computer to the third floor, I could not use the LAN cable anymore, and buying a whole new LAN cable would not be feasible. It would also be too messy.
Now, I am interested in investing in a wireless LAN. However, I do not have any idea how to start out. Perhaps you can help me?
I use a desktop while my sister uses a laptop.
Thanks,
UZ
I've gone there.
Looks like I need a access point and 2 cards. In the past, I did not use any routers when I was on wired LAN. Is it possible to connect directly, computer to computer? Or do I really need an access point.
And what are the good brands I should look out for? And what network grade should I use (802.11g?)
"I did not use any routers when I was on wired LAN. "
Here's why. On your wired LAN a server would hand out the IP addresses...
" Is it possible to connect directly, computer to computer? "
Sure, if that's all you need. May be rough on some people since they have to become experts at IP addresses.
" Or do I really need an access point. "
Let me be blunt, if you try to do the ad hoc mode, I will never answer any question how to make it work. That will be your choice and headaches. I don't share such setups since I've found them to be more trouble than its worth.
In closing, if you have a router, you add your WAP and the clients get what they need. Either network cards or wifi cards ... and it works. If you don't have the router then you can get some Wifi Router. And repeat the same for the clients.
Best of luck,
Bob
Hi
One other quick piece of advice. CNet is just finishing a 6 lesson free course on wireless networking. (http://courses.help.com) The course ends on 10/15 but you could print all 6 lessons for reference. Also CNet just put out a weekend project which is an 8 step guide to wireless networking.
