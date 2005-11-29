Windows Legacy OS forum

by jppomer / November 29, 2005 12:33 AM PST

I have a 5 or 6 year old SONY Vaio running on windows XP. Lately I have been unable to successfully get to a start-up screen. The computer boots up as if I had shut down incorrectly, then goes through the scanning process, then appears to shutoff and turn on again and goes through the same scanning process. I tried to 'press a key' to halt the scan, and the computer shuts down, starts up again and goes through the same process. I have tried pressing the F8 key and going though the safe mode, the debugging mode etc. to no avail...eventually the computer goes back to the same cycle...shut down, start-up and go to the scan. I'm no computer expert and welcome any advice in laymen's terms.

I can duplicate that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 12:38 AM PST
In reply to: start-up problems

By stopping the CPU FAN, that is not unusual.

Bob

start-up problem
by jppomer / November 29, 2005 12:45 AM PST
In reply to: I can duplicate that.

thanks, but you lost me already. can you please tell me exactly what I have to do to fix prob, that is in addition to learning about computers in general

Exactly? No. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 12:50 AM PST
In reply to: start-up problem

No 2 machines seem to be made the same, however at 5 plus years its often a case of neglect where the case was never opened up, dusted out and failed fans replaced.

This can be a cheap fix if its the usual issue of a clogged, stopped or failed fan. Please dive in and check the fans and if you don't know what a CPU HEATSINK FAN looks like, type those words into google.com for pictures and more.

It would be a shame to read you reloaded the OS with this check.

bob

heat sink fan
by jppomer / November 29, 2005 12:55 AM PST

gotcha, and thanks, not sure that the fan is an issue as i hear a fan noise when the computer turns on.

Imagine another one I ran into.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 1:05 AM PST
In reply to: heat sink fan

The CPU HEATSINK had come slightly off the CPU.

As to hearing the fan, there are more than one in most machines. The POWER SUPPLY FAN is what most will hear and not the one inside that sits on top of the CPU and it's HEATSINK. Hint: Those words in capital letters can be typed into google.com for pictures and more.

Also, just because the fan is working doesn't mean that a layer of lint has not clogged the heatsink.

At 5+ years, it's too probably that some cleaning is needed. I clean mine yearly before summer.

Bob

sony laptop
by seayow / November 29, 2005 2:48 AM PST
In reply to: start-up problems

SALE IT TO ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

not a lap top
by jppomer / November 29, 2005 6:32 AM PST
In reply to: sony laptop

its a full unit

Flag
