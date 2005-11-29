start-up problems

By stopping the CPU FAN, that is not unusual.
Bob
I have a 5 or 6 year old SONY Vaio running on windows XP. Lately I have been unable to successfully get to a start-up screen. The computer boots up as if I had shut down incorrectly, then goes through the scanning process, then appears to shutoff and turn on again and goes through the same scanning process. I tried to 'press a key' to halt the scan, and the computer shuts down, starts up again and goes through the same process. I have tried pressing the F8 key and going though the safe mode, the debugging mode etc. to no avail...eventually the computer goes back to the same cycle...shut down, start-up and go to the scan. I'm no computer expert and welcome any advice in laymen's terms.