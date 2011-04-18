Mac Desktops forum

Start-up mystery

by DaveRRRMan / April 17, 2011 11:05 PM PDT

I have a start-up mystery! Today I started our iMac/snowleopard OS, and it took about 2 minutes + to be ready to use. Yesterday it was only one minute even. This may seem trivial, but I can't figure why there is such a gap in time needed to be ready to go. Any ideas? Dave

One possibility
by Jimmy Greystone / April 18, 2011 10:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Start-up mystery

One possibility, and I'll just say I'm a hardware tech by trade so I tend to see hardware issues everywhere, is that your HDD is starting to fail. A very common symptom of a failing HDD is that the system starts slowing down significantly.

A quick and easy test of this, is if you try and save a file. If it takes a long time for the dialog box to come up asking you where you want to save the file, then that's one strike against your HDD. If programs like a word processor take a while to load, but then seem to run fine until you try and save, that would be another strike. You can also load Disk Utility and if your HDD shows in red, then that's game over. However, out of the probably dozens of HDDs I've replaced on systems, probably not even 0.1% of them show as failing in Disk Utility. Still, it takes all of a few seconds to try, and while you're there you can run a repair permissions and verify disk operation to see if you possibly just have some generic filesystem corruption that can be cleared up.

Finally, and be sure to give this some actual thought before you immediately say no, did you change ANYTHING between yesterday and today? Install any new programs? Remove any programs? Change some setting, no matter how trivial it may seem? If you say no to any of the above and are lying, then you just waste your own time while we chase down a bunch of blind alleys to rule out every other possibility. So take 5-10 minutes to REALLY think about that before you respond. Anything, no matter how trivial it may seem to you. Let us be the judge of how trivial it really is.

Start-up lag
by DaveRRRMan / April 18, 2011 10:42 PM PDT
In reply to: One possibility

I tried the quick and easy suggestion you gave me. No problem! Dialog box, save function, all show up very quickly - no slow down at all. As for a change to the system, the only one would be the last security update, and the pattern of alternate slow and fast starts has happened before I did that. I am going to shut down for the morning and then try a timed start-up layer today. Thanks, Dave

That sounds like
by Jimmy Greystone / April 18, 2011 11:25 PM PDT
In reply to: One possibility

(Stupid arbitrary reply depth limit)

That sounds more and more like your HDD is on its way out. The intermittent nature of it suggests that it's in the very early stages. If you don't already have a backup, now would be an excellent time to make one. Even if I'm completely wrong on this, having a backup is never a bad idea.

What I would suggest doing, is taking the unit to an Apple store and have them check it in for a full diagnostics. Make sure to tell them to run a full disk surface scan along with all the other tests. This can take over an hour, and it's done via a diagnostic program Apple deems unsuitable to be public facing, so they'll never actually let you see it run. It's also not a test that is selected by default because it takes so long. If it passes a full surface scan, then odds are you just have some kind of filesystem corruption issue or there's a program that is acting up.

Another thing you can try, is if you have any USB devices attached besides maybe a keyboard and mouse, is to unplug those. Sometimes devices and/or cables start going bad and cause the computer a bit of pause while it tries to sort things out. Just for one or two days, unplug any USB and/or FireWire devices you have plugged in that aren't absolutely necessary to run the system. If the problem goes away, add devices back one by one, one every day or two, until the symptoms return or you've managed to add them all back and the problem was probably just a bad connection on one of the devices.

