Start-up mystery

One possibility, and I'll just say I'm a hardware tech by trade so I tend to see hardware issues everywhere, is that your HDD is starting to fail. A very common symptom of a failing HDD is that the system starts slowing down significantly.



A quick and easy test of this, is if you try and save a file. If it takes a long time for the dialog box to come up asking you where you want to save the file, then that's one strike against your HDD. If programs like a word processor take a while to load, but then seem to run fine until you try and save, that would be another strike. You can also load Disk Utility and if your HDD shows in red, then that's game over. However, out of the probably dozens of HDDs I've replaced on systems, probably not even 0.1% of them show as failing in Disk Utility. Still, it takes all of a few seconds to try, and while you're there you can run a repair permissions and verify disk operation to see if you possibly just have some generic filesystem corruption that can be cleared up.



Finally, and be sure to give this some actual thought before you immediately say no, did you change ANYTHING between yesterday and today? Install any new programs? Remove any programs? Change some setting, no matter how trivial it may seem? If you say no to any of the above and are lying, then you just waste your own time while we chase down a bunch of blind alleys to rule out every other possibility. So take 5-10 minutes to REALLY think about that before you respond. Anything, no matter how trivial it may seem to you. Let us be the judge of how trivial it really is.