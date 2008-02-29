Apparently the application is still in BETA testing and not yet ready to be released into the wild. This BETA seems to work fine for some, so far. And like yourself many are still having problems with it.
I take it you tried system restore from Safe mode. Perhaps it will help to pull up the Boot menu again and try "Last known good configuration. If this doesn't work perhaps you can get help at the IObit SmartDefrag forum
Charlie
I've recently been having a problem when either re-booting or starting up my computer. At the moment, it is freezing on the welcome screen. This happened after defragging using 10bit defragging software. I have tried using system restore without success when re-booting in safe mode. I'm sure there are no viruses as I scan the computer daily using AVG anti virus. My technical knowledge is limited so I don't want to try any of the other options when starting in safe mode. My computer is an HP Pavilion 533w running on Windows XP Home Edition. Any advice/help would be gratefully appreciated.