Star Trek' actor's ashes heading to space this month

by Mark5019 / April 2, 2007 7:05 AM PDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (AP) -- The ashes of James Doohan, who played chief engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott on the original "Star Trek" TV series, have been loaded into a rocket that is set to launch in New Mexico later this month.

The remains of Doohan, Mercury astronaut Gordon Cooper and some 200 others were loaded into the rocket Friday by Charles Chafer, chief executive of Celestis, a Texas company that contracts with rocket firms to send cremated remains into space.

"And we're ready to go," Chafer said after inserting the silver canister.

Jerry Larson, president of Connecticut-based UP Aerospace Inc., said the rocket will be launched April 28.

Families paid $495 to have a few grams of their loved one's ashes placed on the rocket.

Chafer said he's aware of the dedication of "Star Trek" fans.


beam me up scotty Happy

http://www.cnn.com/2007/TECH/space/04/02/doohan.ashes.ap/index.html

4 total posts
Another Canadian in space.
by JP Bill / April 2, 2007 9:31 AM PDT

armchair astronaut

Response
by duckman / April 2, 2007 9:39 AM PDT

What a ******* thing to say

duckman its jp what did you expext from his mouth a brainy
by Mark5019 / April 2, 2007 11:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Response

answer hes still stuck under his bridge

