Hi,

I am constantly retrieving and sending files to my jump drive and hard drive all day long. I'm in sales and deal with a lot of different customers, so I've created a folder that I access via a shortcut on my Taskbar. In this folder I have shortcuts to the MAIN customer folders. My normal sequence is to click on the Taskbar short cut which opens the folder that contains all the major customer shortcuts. I select the proper customer shortcut and then go to the correct sub folder that has the file I need. Many times I'm using this method to attach a file via email or attach a file into my database.



This system works well and I can quickly open up the customer sub folders, but, the sub folders show up sorted differently form time to time. Ideally, once I open one of the customer subfolders I want those next level folders sorted on date, descending. In order to do this I have to click on the "views" icon then select details. From there I need to scroll to the date field and sort. Is there any method to have this search / select window ALWAYS come up in the detail format and sorted on the date field in descending order? Thanks in advance for any assistance you can offer.