squat-ish iPod nano; super-capacity iPod Classic...

It just seems that Apple is *so* much smarter when it comes to giving people features they want in a way they'll actually use. Samsung, Creative and Sony all might have their own advantages but no other company 'gets it' like Apple.
One thing that would be really cool is if you can automatically have the iPod touch download podcasts like the PSP does. That would be the cherry on top.
hmmm...it just looks soo toy-like, ya know? the new form factor must be easier to hold and allow for the wide screen.
and - the iPod Classic w/80GB or 160GB capacity - WOW-WOW-WOW!!!!! I think I'd get one...hmmm...
Best,
Shalin