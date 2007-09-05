squat-ish iPod nano; super-capacity iPod Classic...

The CNET Lounge forum

by shawnlin / September 5, 2007 7:47 AM PDT

hmmm...it just looks soo toy-like, ya know? the new form factor must be easier to hold and allow for the wide screen.

and - the iPod Classic w/80GB or 160GB capacity - WOW-WOW-WOW!!!!! I think I'd get one...hmmm...

Best,
Shalin

7 total posts
Why do other companies even bother?! :)
by navsimpson / September 5, 2007 8:36 AM PDT

It just seems that Apple is *so* much smarter when it comes to giving people features they want in a way they'll actually use. Samsung, Creative and Sony all might have their own advantages but no other company 'gets it' like Apple.

One thing that would be really cool is if you can automatically have the iPod touch download podcasts like the PSP does. That would be the cherry on top.

Why not call it the iPod TX?
by DPIQ / September 5, 2007 9:10 AM PDT

Lets compare the "new" iPod touch to my year old Palm TX:
Touch / TX
Touchscreen yes / yes
Music player yes / yes
WiFi yes / yes
eBook reader ? / yes
Datebook ? / yes
Capacity 8or16GB/ 2GB OK, Touch wins that one.
Video player yes / yes
Photo viewer yes / yes
YouTube viewer yes / yes, with additional software
Requires iTunes yes / no

I like the pretty colors of the Nano
by ktreb / September 5, 2007 1:17 PM PDT

But it's the iPod Touch for me. I wanted the phoneless iPhone and now I can get one. If I was made of money, I'd get one of everything, except the iPhone (I'm on Verizon and I'm not switching). The Touch is a little more expensive than I would have liked, but I'm worth it!

Is it too much?
by milkky / September 5, 2007 9:44 PM PDT

Feel a little surprised to be saying this, but the 160GB blew right past my usefulness setting. I have every CD I own (admittedly not a hugely impressive #) on my 30GB Zen V:M, up to 25-30 podcasts, most of them abut 45 minutes, and I've never gotten had less than 10GB left--maybe never under 15 left. Haven't done tons of video--I know that would eat up lots--but 3-4 CNET-TV + maybe 5 more DL.TV are included in above numbers.

I really wonder if the smarter move for most people wouldn't be to wait until they see they need all that space--as we just saw in an extreme example with the IPhone, even 6 months can net you a big price drop.

Arrrgh.
by three_toed_frog / September 5, 2007 10:36 PM PDT

I don't know if I'm crazy then, looking at everyone's reactions and replys... but the new Nano is just so ugly! Baaaaahhh!

I'm hoping I can still order a refurb of the previous model in a week.

the new iPods (sans the "touch") look like chiclets...
by shawnlin / September 6, 2007 5:07 AM PDT

the new iPods (sans the "touch") look like chiclets...

Finally I've figured out what's been buggin' me with the new iPod design and my simultaneous feeling of popping some small, sweet candy - they look like chiclets! what's up with that!?!?!...

Best,
Shalin

