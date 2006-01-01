Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

SpywareBlaster 3.5 released 01/01/2006

by roddy32 / January 1, 2006 3:02 AM PST

I posted this in the ''Updates'' thread with the details but for anybody that did not see that I'm posting it on the main page here because so many members use this program. Here is the link that has the details.

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=146669&messageID=1639427

Added note: As of this posting there are numerous forums posting that people can not access the download. This is probably due to the servers being overloaded so if you don't get it right away, try later.

Yep Roddy!
by glenn30 / January 1, 2006 3:14 AM PST

MajorGeeks and the second option were overloaded... got it from the last with any problem. Set up and just sitting there to knock'em dead!

You know of all my protections I like SpywareBlaster most of all. It just sits there doing its thing and taking little resources. Check for new definitions from time to time and that's it. My recommendation for the New Year! Wink

Glenn

Just got it from...
by Larry38 / January 1, 2006 3:28 AM PST

Major Geeks, GA. Site.
No Problems.
Happy New Year To All!
Larry

Roddy Majorgeeks.com worked for me also..
by steve11375 / January 1, 2006 5:48 AM PST

Hey Roddy,

I was able to get the download for Spyware Blaster 3.5 at MajorGeeks.com as well (I used FL cause I live here) it downloaded just fine.

As always thanks for the info 2006 is picking up right where 2005 left off in the AntiVirus area.

Happy 2006 everyone,

Steve

Another new one today, please
by roddy32 / January 1, 2006 8:40 AM PST
(NT) (NT) Thanks, Roddy - got it (second link of the 3 ) ;)
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 1, 2006 10:05 AM PST
That;'s is the one I used both
by roddy32 / January 1, 2006 11:22 AM PST

times also but I didn't want to post it here because it's a direct download. Looks like everybody has been successful so far. Happy

(NT) (NT) You are a "sweetie pie", what would we do without you?
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 1, 2006 11:30 AM PST
(NT) (NT)Seconded Absolutely!! Happy New One to You Both& All!
by tobeach / January 1, 2006 3:39 PM PST
(NT) (NT) Thanks, tobeach and Happy New Year to you :)
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 2, 2006 8:30 AM PST
