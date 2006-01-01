SpywareBlaster 3.5 released 01/01/2006

MajorGeeks and the second option were overloaded... got it from the last with any problem. Set up and just sitting there to knock'em dead!
You know of all my protections I like SpywareBlaster most of all. It just sits there doing its thing and taking little resources. Check for new definitions from time to time and that's it. My recommendation for the New Year!
Glenn
I posted this in the ''Updates'' thread with the details but for anybody that did not see that I'm posting it on the main page here because so many members use this program. Here is the link that has the details.
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=146669&messageID=1639427
Added note: As of this posting there are numerous forums posting that people can not access the download. This is probably due to the servers being overloaded so if you don't get it right away, try later.