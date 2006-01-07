Spyware Strike Has Struck

Good luck..
Carol
My husband's computer screen now has a popup from Spyware Strike that he cannot turn off. He says he clicked on something, and the program was installed. I have tried the following to get rid of it:
Windows Add/Remove...can't remove the program
Spy Sweeper...identifies it on booting up. Selecting Spyware Strike to be removed doesn't remove it.
Ad-aware SE cannot remove it.
Manually delete it from Program Files...doesn't delete
Help...please!
