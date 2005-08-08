Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Spyware - Real Time Protection

by eddie11013 / August 8, 2005 1:47 AM PDT

Just read an article in Consumer Reports regarding ?Spyware? etc. While, for the most part it seemed to be a good article and confirmed everything that I have already learned here on the Cnet forum, I am concerned about one thing they stated a couple of times. Quote ?Only one antispyware program should have real-time protection enabled.? I have AdAware Se, no real-time protection, I think; MASB, I believe it is real time protection, (since I see boxes pop up from time to time ), Spybot S&D, immunized ( would that be real time protection ), Spyware Blaster, is this real-time protection?

I don?t have ?any? problems. When I run scans, nothing is ever found. I know, if its not broke, don?t fix it. Just looking for some insight. Maybe I only have ?one real-time protection? Spyware program. Just want to understand better. I also have AVG7 and ZA on windows XP pro SP2.

Thanks in advance for any insight.
Eddie

One way, but what I use is..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 8, 2005 1:58 AM PDT

I just dodge the bullets by using Mozilla or Firefox which the spyware writers either are not targetting or have difficulty getting such to install.

Bob

Hi Eddie
by roddy32 / August 8, 2005 2:06 AM PDT

In addition to Bob's advice. You are correct in that the only REALTIME one you have is MSAS but the others are doing their job if you aren't having any problems. You could also add SpywareGuard which is made by Javacool who also makes SpywareBlaster it has realtime protection and is also free. The way that it works does NOT need updates very often, the last time was a year 1/2 ago but it works.

http://www.javacoolsoftware.com/spywareguard.html

Sooooo
by eddie11013 / August 8, 2005 2:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi Eddie

I don't have any problems, so I will probably leave it alone but, than you mention Spyware Guard, that you say has real-time protection. Soooo, would I have a problem if I were to have ''two'' real-time protection programs running at the same time or were you suggesting that I could get rid of MSAS and replace it with Spyware Guard. I did used to have Spyware Guard and had replaced it with MSAS a while back.
Thanks in advance for your suggestions.
Eddie

(NT) (NT) I use both and have no conflicts at all Eddie
by roddy32 / August 8, 2005 2:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Sooooo
(NT) (NT) Thanks, Roddy, Thats what I wanted to know.
by eddie11013 / August 8, 2005 4:06 AM PDT
(NT) (NT) You're welcome Eddie
by roddy32 / August 8, 2005 4:32 AM PDT
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum
