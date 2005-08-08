Spyware - Real Time Protection

I just dodge the bullets by using Mozilla or Firefox which the spyware writers either are not targetting or have difficulty getting such to install.
Bob
Just read an article in Consumer Reports regarding ?Spyware? etc. While, for the most part it seemed to be a good article and confirmed everything that I have already learned here on the Cnet forum, I am concerned about one thing they stated a couple of times. Quote ?Only one antispyware program should have real-time protection enabled.? I have AdAware Se, no real-time protection, I think; MASB, I believe it is real time protection, (since I see boxes pop up from time to time ), Spybot S&D, immunized ( would that be real time protection ), Spyware Blaster, is this real-time protection?
I don?t have ?any? problems. When I run scans, nothing is ever found. I know, if its not broke, don?t fix it. Just looking for some insight. Maybe I only have ?one real-time protection? Spyware program. Just want to understand better. I also have AVG7 and ZA on windows XP pro SP2.
Thanks in advance for any insight.
Eddie