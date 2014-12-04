But yes, this issue is well done. Tell here to put a sticky note on the camera if it doesn't have a privacy slider.
Bob
I recently purchased a new laptop for a lady friend of mine who lives two states away. Jokingly, she sent me email saying that she knew why I gave it to her. She said so that I could spy on her through the built-in webcam. I am not ignorant in the ways of computers, but is it feasible for someone with hacking experience to hack into her laptop? The only info I have available is her physical home street address and her yahoo email address. I'm pretty sure I would not be able to do this, but it got me thinking. COULD someone hack in with just that info?