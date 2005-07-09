Spybot/SpywareBlaster Immunization

Many of us had this problem when we downloaded the newest version of Spybot 1.4 final a few weeks ago where we lost protection on SpywareBlaster on some of the items. It was 12 in my case, different numbers for others. Anyway, the work around was to just reenable the missing protection in SpywareBlaster and you were done. It has come to my attention that this is or can be an ongoing problem whenever you update the immunizations on Spybot. I checked mine because we had new updates yesterday and on mine it was OK but others had the same thing happen again. I just want to make everybody aware that until this problem is fixed, try to remember to recheck the immunization on SpywareBlaster whenever you update Spybot and if some of them are disabled, just enable them. You can read more about this problem on Spybot's forum which gives an explanation.

http://forums.net-integration.net/index.php?showtopic=31935