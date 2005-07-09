Spybot/SpywareBlaster Immunization

Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by roddy32 / July 9, 2005 10:42 AM PDT

Many of us had this problem when we downloaded the newest version of Spybot 1.4 final a few weeks ago where we lost protection on SpywareBlaster on some of the items. It was 12 in my case, different numbers for others. Anyway, the work around was to just reenable the missing protection in SpywareBlaster and you were done. It has come to my attention that this is or can be an ongoing problem whenever you update the immunizations on Spybot. I checked mine because we had new updates yesterday and on mine it was OK but others had the same thing happen again. I just want to make everybody aware that until this problem is fixed, try to remember to recheck the immunization on SpywareBlaster whenever you update Spybot and if some of them are disabled, just enable them. You can read more about this problem on Spybot's forum which gives an explanation.
http://forums.net-integration.net/index.php?showtopic=31935

Thank you Roddy...
by glenn30 / July 9, 2005 10:55 AM PDT

As suggested I just checked mine and had 209 Internet Explorer items disabled SadSad

Enabled again... will see what happens next time.

Thanks!

Glenn

Hopefully they will fix this quick Glenn
by roddy32 / July 9, 2005 11:01 AM PDT

It's an easy fix each time we do an update for those of us that know about this but the general public that does not belong to a forum such as this one or one of the ASAP Security forums would have no idea why this was happening, IF they even knew there was anything wrong at all. Sad

I would like to thank Hardhead from
by roddy32 / July 9, 2005 11:35 AM PDT
(NT) (NT) Bumping this up for those that missed it.
by roddy32 / July 10, 2005 6:48 AM PDT
