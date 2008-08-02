Spybot slowing my computer down

Anton..



Only to let you know... I looked in our Vista Forum here, and also the Spybot forum, to see if any sort of slowdown issue was reported. I was unable to find any. I'm not saying it's impossible, only that I couldn't find reports of it.



As Donna suggested, if you wish to keep it, you might want to post at the Spybot forum. If you eventually find it to be the cause of your problem/s, you might also want to report it and let them know.



I would think if after removing the immunization, it didn't make a difference, Spybot might not be the cause of your issue/s. I can't say for sure, as it's only an assumption on my part.



You mentioned in your first post about the slow loading pages at BigCharts. Is that the only site you're having problems with? And were there also problems after installing AVG? Or only Spybot? I only know a good deal of complaints about the site have been related to the slow loading pages and it's inordinate amount of ads. There may be other things contributing to your slowdown. Donna would be much better equipped to answer these kind of questions.



You wrote, "I guess the next step is a complete cleanup of temporary files and all good and bad cookies and if that does not improve anything, just un-install spybot?"



A clean up certainly couldn't hurt. I use CCleaner which does most of that for me. If you're interested, the instructions are in a sticky at the top of the forum. I use Spybot and never had any problems. If in the end, you decide to uninstall Spybot, it's been suggested to "undo" the immunization feature first. If for some reason, you re-immunized after "undoing". (See the last post, as to why. A different forum, but a good reason. IMO)



Whatever your decision, I wish you the best of luck..

Carol