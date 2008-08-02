Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Spybot slowing my computer down

by anton520pa / August 2, 2008 1:05 PM PDT

I bought a new computer, an HP with an AMD Dual-Core processor 6000+ with 3 MEG RAM. When I first bought it I was able to load "advanced" stock charts from www.bigcharts.com in 1.5 secs. After I installed Spybot the charts are taking 5 secs to load.

Has anyone else experienced a computer slow down after installing Spybot. I also clicked in the Spybot "immunize" button.

I am also using AVG antivirus and it seems like after running AVG, Spybot can find almost nothing. Maybe a cookie or two. Should I un-install spybot to recover my speed?

Thanks, in advance, for any ideas.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Spybot slowing my computer down
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Spybot slowing my computer down
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
17 total posts
Collapse -
Please Give Us Info In RED at Top Post
by tobeach / August 2, 2008 3:36 PM PDT

Reply page particularly Which Versions of AVG & Spybot. Also any S&D settings other than Immunize(Bad Download Blocker, Hosts File, Tea Timer etc)? What other protectors have you got either running or only for on demand scanning. What OS & Service Pack? SP2 or SP3? Thanks! Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Spybot slowing down my computer
by anton520pa / August 3, 2008 12:46 AM PDT

Sorry for the omissions. My OS is MS Vista w/SP # 1.
AVG is the freeware V. 8.0.138.
Spybot S&D is V. 1.6.0.30
Spybot S&D settings are default other than Immunize (Mode running is default mode). The advanced module said it could harm my system if I didn't know what I was doing so I did not touch it.
I have the Firewal of Windows Vista.
For Spyware, in addition to Spybot, AVG apparently also has an anti-spiware. Also running "Windows Defender" which came with Vista.

If you think I missed anything please let me know. Thank u for your help,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try first to undo the immunization to see if...
by Donna Buenaventura / August 3, 2008 4:13 AM PDT

that is the cause in the delay or slowdown issue.

If it is, you might want to report it to Spybot-S&D Team at their forums - http://forums.spybot.info/ so they'll analyze the issue and have a fix if necessary. Provide them logs if possible.

If removing the immunization will not help and you would like to keep SSD, please report also in their forums.

Spybot S&D is not required but recommended to scan using it if one want to have a 'second opinion' but all these depends on the user.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How do I undo the immunization
by anton520pa / August 3, 2008 6:36 AM PDT

I am sorry but I don't know how to undo the immunization feature. Can't see how to do it in "advanced mode".

I started the "advanced" mode and saw that I had the "tea timer" on, so I removed Tea Timer.

Also under IE Tweaks I unchecked the Lock Hosts file the read only.....

Both of these changes did nothing to restore the old speed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How to undo the immunization
by Carol~ Moderator / August 3, 2008 7:05 AM PDT

anton.. on the top of the "immunize" page there's a circular blue arrow with "undo" next to it. That should do it for you. (Restart Spybot)

Carol

(Do you by any chance have Spy Sweeper installed?)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Undoing immunization did not help.
by anton520pa / August 3, 2008 9:34 AM PDT

Carol, I do not have spy sweeper. I turn the immunize off and it did not help any. Slowness persists.

I guess the next step is a complete cleanup of temporary files and all good and bad cookies and if that does not improve anything, just un-install spybot?

Any other suggestions. Thanks in advance.

Anton

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Undoing immunization
by Carol~ Moderator / August 3, 2008 12:01 PM PDT

Anton..

Only to let you know... I looked in our Vista Forum here, and also the Spybot forum, to see if any sort of slowdown issue was reported. I was unable to find any. I'm not saying it's impossible, only that I couldn't find reports of it.

As Donna suggested, if you wish to keep it, you might want to post at the Spybot forum. If you eventually find it to be the cause of your problem/s, you might also want to report it and let them know.

I would think if after removing the immunization, it didn't make a difference, Spybot might not be the cause of your issue/s. I can't say for sure, as it's only an assumption on my part.

You mentioned in your first post about the slow loading pages at BigCharts. Is that the only site you're having problems with? And were there also problems after installing AVG? Or only Spybot? I only know a good deal of complaints about the site have been related to the slow loading pages and it's inordinate amount of ads. There may be other things contributing to your slowdown. Donna would be much better equipped to answer these kind of questions.

You wrote, "I guess the next step is a complete cleanup of temporary files and all good and bad cookies and if that does not improve anything, just un-install spybot?"

A clean up certainly couldn't hurt. I use CCleaner which does most of that for me. If you're interested, the instructions are in a sticky at the top of the forum. I use Spybot and never had any problems. If in the end, you decide to uninstall Spybot, it's been suggested to "undo" the immunization feature first. If for some reason, you re-immunized after "undoing". (See the last post, as to why. A different forum, but a good reason. IMO)

Whatever your decision, I wish you the best of luck..
Carol

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Anton try to use HP or Vista diagnostic tools
by Donna Buenaventura / August 3, 2008 8:35 PM PDT

to check what is the cause.

You should be able to use the HP diagnostic to check if the problem is hardware related.

If it's software related or known device to Vista, yes, uninstall Spybot S&D because you wrote in your first post that this issue occured after installing SSD. If after removing SSD... the problem is still there, please open the diagnostic tools in Windows Vista:

Type Event Viewer in Start>Run box
The Event Viewer will be listed in the search box. Open it by clicking on Event Viewer.

Navigate to: Event Viewer (Local) > Application and Services > Microsoft > Windows > Diagnostic Performance > Operational.

Look for the recent entries that has 'warning' or 'error' icon. Please post here the log information.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Problem was SDHelper
by anton520pa / August 4, 2008 10:07 AM PDT

Hello Carol, Donna and others:

The problem was SDHelper. I wrote to Spybot and they replied: -"Are you running the SDHelper, and have you immunized your system? It could be that Spybot is scanning the pages for malware"-.

I had already removed the Tea Timer and Immunize w/o luck but as soon as I removed the SDHelper the speed went back up to the original high level. ALSO I put the Immunize feature back on and the speed remained high. So I am now running Spybot w/Immunize but w/o Tea Timer and w/o SDHelper. Do u have any comments on this combination?

Thanks a million to all of you for trying to help me. I hope I can help someone some day. I will start a separate post on CCleaner in the next couple of days. I am not using it yet.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Great News .. Anton :)
by Carol~ Moderator / August 4, 2008 12:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Problem was SDHelper

I'm glad to hear you were able to isolate the problem! I took a quick look at the Spybot forum and do see a thread regarding the SD Helper causing slowdown issues for some users.

http://forums.spybot.info/showthread.php?t=30943

I've never had a problem with it, but obviously it was for you and some other's. You wrote that you hope you can help someone one day. Perhaps, you just did after posting your recent findings!

Carol

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Indeed a great news! Good work Anton
by Donna Buenaventura / August 4, 2008 11:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Problem was SDHelper

Good that you reported the issue to SS&D team.

Come here any time Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You probably did a smart thing...
by glenn30 / August 3, 2008 7:50 AM PDT

Tea Timer sometimes cause user lots of grief... many disable it as you did. Mine is disabled.

Glenn

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Slow Computer Checklist.......
by Marianna Schmudlach / August 3, 2008 3:15 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Anton, Since You'e Using AVG 8...
by tobeach / August 3, 2008 5:22 PM PDT

try manually disabling it's "link scanner". They've recently made some major fixes for 8. The link scanner "was" loading & scanning EVERY link on the page you were trying to access before opening the page. Many complained of the slow loading. Apparently, in the latest fixed version,it now only pre-scans links that you click on. Update & see IF makes a difference.

Windows defender may also having a problem as it is a background guard
and 'tho perhaps OK before, may now be having conflicts w/ other background guards installed since (AVG/Spybot/?).

2 items coming in from LEFT FIELD are:
1) A recent patch applied to servers for a DNS poisoning exploit is said to slow down response time for busy servers (patch V1). A updated patch said to reduce or eliminate this problem(V2) was supposed to have been released this week-end but may have NOT YET been applied to many servers.

2) Numerous ISP's have, lately, been trying to limit bandwidth usage by slowing or, at times, refusing enough space to connect with certain sites &/or users who are using P2P type file sharing (many sorts, not just music/videos). This also affects smaller, local/regional services who rent "Bulk" space from the BIG BOYS. They claim they're using so much it's delaying all other traffic and have slowed/reduced width available at some or all times of the day & night. Comcast has just been ordered by the FCC to cease from this type behavior . This is just one & many are copying the idea but have not had formal complaints lodged yet. Stock sheet real time tracking might fall into this category.

Basically I'm NOT sure Spybot is, by itself, the problem 'tho may be compounding & adding to other recent complications. Since you know about advanced in S&D you could try disabling it for now from running at start-up in background rather than un-installing, keeping only as a on demand scanner until situation clarifies via MS Config.

First thing I disabled (after Acer "Tour") on my new Vista Laptop was the MS Defender, just to avoid conflicts with better protectors I trusted more. This was Pre-AVG 8 & newer Spybot and I had seen no conflicts w/ the others I wanted to put on without Defender running.

Cleaning up temp files & even old system restore points could help. Do sys restore points only when machine is running well (yours being fairly recent) shouldn't have that many yet. SR alots itself 12 % of total HD for it's exclusive use.

Good Luck!! Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Spybot Slow Down
by Clitorious / March 25, 2009 12:40 PM PDT

Spybot is loaded with adware. If you read the fine print it tells you so - that if you download spybot you have to agree to put up with all their hidden adware trojans. I stopped using spybot for that reason.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm Sorry, But I Believe Your
by tobeach / March 25, 2009 3:50 PM PDT
In reply to: Spybot Slow Down

statement to be completely erroneous!! Spybot Search & Destroy from Safer-Networking.org has never contained any spyware nor trojans.

There ARE many FAKE imitators of Spybot out there & I have no doubt they contain as you described. Always get from the author's site!!!
http://www.safer-networking.org/en/home/index.html Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 17 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.