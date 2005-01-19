Spybot Recovery Question?

Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by saumhaus / January 19, 2005 9:35 AM PST

I tried to post this at net integration forum, but no luck getting it posted. I ran Spybot and got 9 entries all tied to Firefox tracking cookies, which I was able to get rid of but in the recovery window nothing is listed, I know there was a backup made, because I got a window saying it was making a restore point. I installed the DSO Exploits fix with no problem, and immunized. Win XP SP2. TIA. Ronnie

cookies can NOT be restored.......
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 19, 2005 10:23 AM PST

as far as I know - they are deleted -

I know there was a backup made, because I got a window saying it was making a restore point

Correct, IF you have that one checked - the program will make a RESTORE POINT before deleting anything Wink

HTH

(NT) (NT) Makes sense, thanks Marianna
by saumhaus / January 19, 2005 12:16 PM PST
(NT) (NT) Ronnie, You're Welcome
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 19, 2005 12:30 PM PST
