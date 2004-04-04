GCBARTSC, Follow the instructions at the link below to correct your Spybot S&D problem. The "2. You can download a small tool that will do those changes for you: click here" is probably the easiest way to correct it.
http://www.safer-networking.org/index.php?page=faq&detail=23
HTH,
Larry
I have used Spybot and Ad-Aware for a few years. I like to run them both as every once in a while, one will find spyware that the other one doesn't.
Somehow, I messed-up the Spybot settings when I was messing with it's properties. It tries to run for a milisecond or so then stops. I removed the program and re-installed from CD, but it does the same thing. Does anyone know how I can tweak the settings perhaps via Explorer? gb