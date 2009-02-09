Splitting HDTV signal and routing to non HDTV set

I occasionally prefer to watch TV from my back porch. Prior to upgrading to HDTV (Direct TV)it was no big deal. I just split the signal coming in on the coaxial cable. When I upgraded to HDTV I was told to route from my HDTV cable box using component cables into a RF modulator and then put the signal into a coaxial cable where it goes outside to the back porch TV. Problem is the picture is poor. It looks washed out. I thought it was my TV, so I got another TV and its is the same problem. Am I doing this all wrong. This can not be that unusual a situation. I would very much like to fix this problem. Advise please!
