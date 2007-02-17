speed up internet

A 56K connection is a 56K connection, and there's nothing you can do about that. For sites like Cnet stable, where they just love their worthless flash craplets, you're especially screwed. It's unfortunately all too common for site developers to forget who it is they're developing for. Cnet seems to be among the worst of the offenders on that front.
One thing that can help a little, is the AdBlock extension for Firefox. It will let you get rid of flash craplets and other large graphics that take forever to load. However, that will only do so much. Of course switching to Firefox, if you're not already using it, has the added effect of improving your overall system security, which is always a plus.
Another possibility, though it's probably out of the league of most Windows users, is setting up a Squid caching proxy server. This is a program that will traverse links on sites you go to, using idle bandwidth, to download pages. Then you load the local copy from the Squid cache. However, with the shift to increasingly dynamic and generated content, such programs are quickly losing their value.
In the end, you're limited by your dialup connection. It's like having both hands tied behind your back. There's only so much you can do with a dialup connection, and quite frankly, it's not much at all.
im using a dial up connection to connect to internet. its realy tiring and irritating to wait for web pages to appear, some times it will take ages for some sites like cnet, yahoo etc.
so please anyone can show me a software which can speed up my existing connection (only 56k ) by saving history or something like that.
if anyone can tell me a freeware for my prob, ill b very grateful towards them.