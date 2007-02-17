speed up internet

you maybe able to improve performance in general by stopping the

"run at start-up" programs that don't really need to be running in the background ALL the time.

I'm running XPPro and reduced start-up wait (to hourglass disappearing) from almost 2 mins to only 40 seconds. There is a corresponding improvement in all functions as much more of system capacity is available for those things you are actually using at the time.

Unfortunately you ignored the advice IN RED at top of post page so I can't be specific as I don't know your OS etc.

Here's a link to a start-up list of programs with suggestions as to what is really needed or not:

http://www.castlecops.com/StartupList.html



Having MS Auto-Update running in background can really slow down things since it can be using a chunk of your limited band width to download stuff in the background for your future approval to install.

While this is happening, your 56K becomes more like 28K!! Same for other auto updaters.

If you have Adobe Acrobat/Reader software be sure it is disabled at start-up as it keeps an open link to net (often noted for causing slow shutdowns as well.

Make SURE your machine is clear of all spyware/adware as they can also download in background.

I do, & suggest you, set all these to "Manual update" and do them once per day or as indicated by usual pattern of update period for each program.

Example: AVG AV: Daily, AdawareSE: Weekly, Spybot S&D: Bi-weekly etc. at a time convenient to your surfing habits.



PLEASE don't get conned by phony promises (everywhere) to dramatically speed up your internet, mostly run by providers of malware (trojans, spyware,adware, or worse :joined a bot-net lately?).

Physics are Physics: Your VW Beetle ain't gonna run like a Ferrari, no matter what they promise!



Hope this helps some.