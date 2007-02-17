Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

speed up internet

by jpnat50 / February 17, 2007 2:28 AM PST

im using a dial up connection to connect to internet. its realy tiring and irritating to wait for web pages to appear, some times it will take ages for some sites like cnet, yahoo etc.

so please anyone can show me a software which can speed up my existing connection (only 56k Sad ) by saving history or something like that.
if anyone can tell me a freeware for my prob, ill b very grateful towards them.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: speed up internet
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: speed up internet
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
14 total posts
Collapse -
Not much you can do
by jackson dougless / February 17, 2007 3:06 AM PST
In reply to: speed up internet

A 56K connection is a 56K connection, and there's nothing you can do about that. For sites like Cnet stable, where they just love their worthless flash craplets, you're especially screwed. It's unfortunately all too common for site developers to forget who it is they're developing for. Cnet seems to be among the worst of the offenders on that front.

One thing that can help a little, is the AdBlock extension for Firefox. It will let you get rid of flash craplets and other large graphics that take forever to load. However, that will only do so much. Of course switching to Firefox, if you're not already using it, has the added effect of improving your overall system security, which is always a plus.

Another possibility, though it's probably out of the league of most Windows users, is setting up a Squid caching proxy server. This is a program that will traverse links on sites you go to, using idle bandwidth, to download pages. Then you load the local copy from the Squid cache. However, with the shift to increasingly dynamic and generated content, such programs are quickly losing their value.

In the end, you're limited by your dialup connection. It's like having both hands tied behind your back. There's only so much you can do with a dialup connection, and quite frankly, it's not much at all.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
no hope?
by jpnat50 / February 17, 2007 3:22 AM PST
In reply to: Not much you can do

thanks jack for ur reply
u realy said evrythin i asked.
but isnt ther any software which can help. u realy broke all my expectations Sad
anyway thank u very much

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not really
by jackson dougless / February 17, 2007 3:38 AM PST
In reply to: no hope?

Software can only do so much. There is software out there that will do things like reduce the quality of images, thus making the downloads smaller, but most people don't tend to like that.

The only real cure to your problem is getting broadband. Using an analogy... Think of it like a drain pipe. There's a limit to how much water can fit inside the pipe, and that in turn limits the rate at which it can drain the sink. It's the physical dimensions of the pipe that is limiting it's drainage rate.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
With dial-up you CAN speed things up a bit...
by Edward ODaniel / February 17, 2007 4:43 AM PST
In reply to: speed up internet

by shutting off images.

If you go to this link http://www.microsoft.com/windows/ie/ie6/previous/webaccess/ie5wa.mspx you can download the Web Accessories for Internet Explorer 5 and although it clearly says for Internet Explorer 5.X the tools work just fine in Internet Explorer 6 also.

Among the tools is ToggleImages.exe which ends up on your LINKS toolbar and it allows you to keep images turned off except when you want to see images.

A text only browser such as Lynx is much faster on dialup but a REAL PAIN for trying to use a site such as CNET.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i m using IE7
by jpnat50 / February 17, 2007 1:06 PM PST

thanks 4 the link but im using IE7, will ur suggestion work 4 it also. anyway im right now waiting 4 the page to appear which u gave (for about 1:30 min :))
thanks Ed &jack

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i found one
by jpnat50 / February 17, 2007 2:18 PM PST
In reply to: i m using IE7

hey i found one software from cnet itself and i think its helping me a little bit to speed up, the software is TZ Connection Booster, its realy increased the load time of cnet web page Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry, but 56K is All You Can Get but.....
by tobeach / February 17, 2007 4:05 PM PST
In reply to: speed up internet

you maybe able to improve performance in general by stopping the
"run at start-up" programs that don't really need to be running in the background ALL the time.
I'm running XPPro and reduced start-up wait (to hourglass disappearing) from almost 2 mins to only 40 seconds. There is a corresponding improvement in all functions as much more of system capacity is available for those things you are actually using at the time.
Unfortunately you ignored the advice IN RED at top of post page so I can't be specific as I don't know your OS etc.
Here's a link to a start-up list of programs with suggestions as to what is really needed or not:
http://www.castlecops.com/StartupList.html

Having MS Auto-Update running in background can really slow down things since it can be using a chunk of your limited band width to download stuff in the background for your future approval to install.
While this is happening, your 56K becomes more like 28K!! Same for other auto updaters.
If you have Adobe Acrobat/Reader software be sure it is disabled at start-up as it keeps an open link to net (often noted for causing slow shutdowns as well.
Make SURE your machine is clear of all spyware/adware as they can also download in background.
I do, & suggest you, set all these to "Manual update" and do them once per day or as indicated by usual pattern of update period for each program.
Example: AVG AV: Daily, AdawareSE: Weekly, Spybot S&D: Bi-weekly etc. at a time convenient to your surfing habits.

PLEASE don't get conned by phony promises (everywhere) to dramatically speed up your internet, mostly run by providers of malware (trojans, spyware,adware, or worse :joined a bot-net lately?).
Physics are Physics: Your VW Beetle ain't gonna run like a Ferrari, no matter what they promise!

Hope this helps some. Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ya its right
by jpnat50 / February 17, 2007 11:39 PM PST

ya you are right,
my star up list is very clean , so the start up isnt a big prob 4 me.
i only hav my antivirus which is in my starup list , but im using automatic updates 4 windows and as well as my avast.
and about my system, its XP pro with 256mb ram

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Don't give up yet!
by jahnjahn / February 18, 2007 8:07 AM PST
In reply to: speed up internet

I know you're looking for freeware, and I can't help you there. But have you thought about an internet accelerator? I've been using Proxyconn for three or four years because I can't get DSL or cable in my area yet. It almost triples my browsing speed from 38k to 100k and has no spyware/adware (like some accelerators do). There's a free trial (seven days I think) but if you'd like to keep it, it will cost $48/year on an annual plan.

http://www.proxyconn.com/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If available switch to DSL
by Bob G / February 18, 2007 8:24 AM PST
In reply to: Don't give up yet!

I have DSL @ 660 on my system (it is 23 times a fast as my 28.8 was). It costs $14.95/month. Less than some Dialup Servers. Bob G

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not much, but....
by Papa Echo / February 18, 2007 10:51 AM PST
In reply to: speed up internet

...google for modem tweaks fast internet or similar key words. You may like to go to PC PITSTOP and try their free tune ups.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thank u all
by jpnat50 / February 19, 2007 12:00 AM PST
In reply to: Not much, but....

thank u 4 all ur suggestions and i ll try one by one Happy
but now im tangled in another problem and i think its a hijack.
i already posted a forum for it but only one person replied and he told me that it may be a hijack.
its like this, im usin google toolbar with IE7. when i search a topic in google it shows the results but when i click any of the link, im directed to 3 diffrent sites.
i tried almost everything to find a cure. right now my pc is installed with avast ( my AV it was already there), Ad Aware, Spybot S&D, registry mechanic and i tried zone alarm also.
PLEASE HELP ME....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
wrong place
by jpnat50 / February 19, 2007 7:07 PM PST
In reply to: thank u all

hey i think its the wrong place to post this kind of messages
so ill copy this to the viruses&security forums
thank u

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 14 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.