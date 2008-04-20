Cameras forum

by cpmdave-21209087916214755939752776832341 / April 20, 2008 1:44 AM PDT

I have several digital cameras (Canon PowerShot A720IS; Canon PowerShot G2; KonicaMinolta DiMage Z6) The SD/CompactFlash memory cards are NOT high speed. I have just noticed how long it takes, after I hit the shutter, for the picture to be stored onto the memory card. As I understand, only "high end" digital cameras can take the higher speed memory cards. Is there any way to increase the speed on these cameras so I can shoot again without the long wait between photos?

13 total posts
No offense,
by jump1127 / April 20, 2008 3:29 AM PDT
In reply to: SPEED OF MEMORY CARD

most compact camera, even Canon G9, has a small buffer memory and slow to shoot and store continuous pictures. Any faster card will not improve the file transfering speed a great deal, but slightly. The better alternative is to reduce the size of picture file. Again, I'd suggest that you go for a cheaper DSLR, such as Canon Rebel XTi or XSi. The speed will improve significantly. Good luck.

Memory Card Speed
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 20, 2008 5:30 AM PDT
In reply to: SPEED OF MEMORY CARD

You mentioned two separate time related delays.
There is a third one too.

1. Shutter Lag
"The time after you hit the shutter, for the picture to be stored onto the memory card" is called shutter lag.
Most of that lag is caused by the auto-focus mechanism.
Shutter Lag is not improved (at all) by using a high speed memory card.

2. Shot to Shot time
The time from when shutter is clicked until you can click it again.
A high speed card may (or may not) improve this speed.
It depends upon the size of the high speed buffer in the camera.
Any improvement will be minor.

3. Continuous or Burst Mode
A selected Mode that lets the camera "machine gun".
You just hold down the shutter button and it continues to take photos, for a specified number of photos or with some camera, until you run out of space on the memory card.
A high speed card may (or may not) improve this speed.
It depends upon the size of the high speed buffer in the camera.
Any improvement will be minor.

Notes:

For Number 1.
..You can improve shutter lag by using the two step method.
...Frame your shot .. press the shutter button half way down ..
....Reframe your shot and then press the shutter button the rest
....of the way down.


For Number 2. and 3.
..Using flash with shot to shot and continuous or Burst
...will lengthen the time between shots by several seconds.

...
..
.

THANKS TO BOTH
by cpmdave-21209087916214755939752776832341 / April 20, 2008 6:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Memory Card Speed

JUMP1127 & SNAPSHOT2. Everything I hear indicates both of you are correct. And, yes, flash makes it worse. I really appreciate it that you took the time to answer me.

ON THE OTHER HAND......
by cpmdave-21209087916214755939752776832341 / April 20, 2008 7:39 AM PDT
In reply to: THANKS TO BOTH

IF I COULD FIND THE FASTEST SD MEMORY CARD, IT MIGHT HELP A BIT. WHICH CARD IS THE FASTEST??

also
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / April 20, 2008 7:49 AM PDT
In reply to: THANKS TO BOTH

Remember that the camera is unable to take the next picture while the LCD is showing the review of the previous shot. You can go into the menu to decrease the length of time the last picture is displayed. When shooting in single shot mode with the A720, you can capture an image once every 1.9 seconds without a flash and 3.5 to 6 seconds with the flash, depending on the subject distance and battery life. The default review is 3 seconds. The test was done with a San Disk extreme III card. You could do shots every 7/10ths of a sec. in continuous burst, but you cannot use the the flash in this.

The G2 is a different story with it being very slow.

There is a fourth factor.
by Kiddpeat / April 20, 2008 7:57 AM PDT
In reply to: THANKS TO BOTH

The camera contains a computer which operates its functions. The speed of this computer, and the speed of the communication path between the computer and the memory card determines how fast the internal buffer can be written to the card. If this communication speed has already been maxed out, a faster card will do no good.

That is why faster cards may not help a P&S camera. In fact, more speed cannot always be used by a DSL for the same reason.

Memory Card Speed
by taboma / April 25, 2008 4:45 PM PDT
In reply to: Memory Card Speed

Joe, I just bought a Nikon D300 and have a DigitalFilm 133X 4 Gig flash card with that camera. What is that 133X Card? Retail is $133.
Any Specs on it?
I am also looking at the Sandisk Extreme 4 Flash card that is twice as fast as the Extreme 3 Flash card. Both cards are not cheap at all.
Sandisk has a rebate until June for any Flash Card. Example: a 16 Gig Extreme 3 Flash Card will have a $90 rebate as well as an 8 Gig Extreme 4 Flash card. Not a bad deal. The more you buy the higher the rebate.

Available from wherever you purchase from. Adorama will give you an extra 10% off any future purchase if you assign the rebate through them. Not sure how it works. (You would have to go to Adorama and download or read their offer) Not a bad deal since I happen to like Adorama a lot and have good success from them. The Nikon D300 is prices at $1799 with them and everyone else. D&H was out of stock a few weeks ago.

I plan on purchasing a Sandisk 8 Gig Extreme 4 Flash Card.
Pretty good savings I think. Download time is cut in half from the Extreme 3 Card. FAST!

Joe, any news on that Sandisk Extreme 4 Flash Card for us? How good is it and how fast? Any field tests?

Thanks, Joe,

-Kevin

Sandisk Extreme 4
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 26, 2008 1:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Memory Card Speed

There was a website (a few years ago) that tested memory cards in various DSLR cameras.
That was great because you got real world results with a specific camera.
However, they quit testing because the cost got to be too much.

So you are stuck with specifications now.

The Extreme 4 can run faster than USB2.
So you can not take full advantage of the speed for downloading unless you buy one of the new "Firewire" card readers.

Here is a comprehensive test of the Extreme 4.
They get into the subject of card readers too.

http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/storage/display/sandisk.html

...
..
.

shutter lag
by rugercat / April 26, 2008 4:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Memory Card Speed

focus image,if auto focus,do it auto.Then release,set focus to manual focus for the rest of the shots at that focus or distance.each shot thereafter will be significantly faster,pretty much instantaneously,except for shutter speeds set with various f stops,and with or without flash.All these things make dramatic differences.
If,for some reason,your striving for the fastest reponse,First would be to use a flsh,the most open f stop (which is lowest f stop number) to let the most light in,and fastest shutter speed you can use with the f stop setting,manual focus and no image stbilization.

Camera parameters dictate the ability to use the faster memo
by mjd420nova / April 25, 2008 9:45 AM PDT
In reply to: SPEED OF MEMORY CARD

You need to check out the cameras parameters to see if it can handle a faster memory card. Just like a computer, if the system board cannot handle faster memory, then installing faster chips will have no effect at all but to waste your money.

well just as the two above said
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / April 25, 2008 11:00 AM PDT

Modern cameras have internal buffer memory. Buffer memory stores the photos you just took before they get written to your card. The buffer writes your photos to your card while you are taking more pictures. You do not have to wait for the card, unless you overflow the buffer.

Turning down the review time would increase the default shot to shot time by eliminating the person staring at the review and waiting it to finish to take the next shot.

The A720is can handle the Extreme series cards and the SDHC cards according to the manual and the review done by Steve.

Some Things WILL Improve
by Dr. Planarian / April 25, 2008 1:51 PM PDT
In reply to: SPEED OF MEMORY CARD

One thing that definitely will improve with a faster memory card will be the transfer of your photos from the camera to your PC.

It will also improve overall performance on a DSLR. It is unlikely to provide any noticeable improvement on a compact, although in burst or movie mode it may provide better performance on some brands.

