SPEED OF MEMORY CARD

most compact camera, even Canon G9, has a small buffer memory and slow to shoot and store continuous pictures. Any faster card will not improve the file transfering speed a great deal, but slightly. The better alternative is to reduce the size of picture file. Again, I'd suggest that you go for a cheaper DSLR, such as Canon Rebel XTi or XSi. The speed will improve significantly. Good luck.
I have several digital cameras (Canon PowerShot A720IS; Canon PowerShot G2; KonicaMinolta DiMage Z6) The SD/CompactFlash memory cards are NOT high speed. I have just noticed how long it takes, after I hit the shutter, for the picture to be stored onto the memory card. As I understand, only "high end" digital cameras can take the higher speed memory cards. Is there any way to increase the speed on these cameras so I can shoot again without the long wait between photos?