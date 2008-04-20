SPEED OF MEMORY CARD

You mentioned two separate time related delays.

There is a third one too.



1. Shutter Lag

"The time after you hit the shutter, for the picture to be stored onto the memory card" is called shutter lag.

Most of that lag is caused by the auto-focus mechanism.

Shutter Lag is not improved (at all) by using a high speed memory card.



2. Shot to Shot time

The time from when shutter is clicked until you can click it again.

A high speed card may (or may not) improve this speed.

It depends upon the size of the high speed buffer in the camera.

Any improvement will be minor.



3. Continuous or Burst Mode

A selected Mode that lets the camera "machine gun".

You just hold down the shutter button and it continues to take photos, for a specified number of photos or with some camera, until you run out of space on the memory card.

A high speed card may (or may not) improve this speed.

It depends upon the size of the high speed buffer in the camera.

Any improvement will be minor.



Notes:



For Number 1.

..You can improve shutter lag by using the two step method.

...Frame your shot .. press the shutter button half way down ..

....Reframe your shot and then press the shutter button the rest

....of the way down.





For Number 2. and 3.

..Using flash with shot to shot and continuous or Burst

...will lengthen the time between shots by several seconds.



...

..

.