Speed loss from processor

also in the last couple of weeks graphics have messed up and i had to reinstall drivers. Also in reading some errors in pc I have this message



1

Faulting application iexplore.exe, version 6.0.2900.2180, faulting module unknown, version 0.0.0.0, fault address 0x00000000.



2

The following handles in user profile hive JULES1\Screamin (S-1-5-21-220523388-823518204-839522115-1003) have been closed because they were preventing the profile from unloading successfully:



svchost.exe (1016)

HKCU (0x204)



3

provider, OffProv10, has been registered in the WMI namespace, Root\MSAPPS10, but did not specify the HostingModel property. This provider will be run using the LocalSystem account. This account is privileged and the provider may cause a security violation if it does not correctly impersonate user requests. Ensure that provider has been reviewed for security behavior and update the HostingModel property of the provider registration to an account with the least privileges possible for the required functionality.





4

The server's call to a system service failed unexpectedly.





Also I must say all these errors concerned me so then I tried to run SFC and it wants disk. I put in my XP disk and it says it isnt the right disk.



well YES it is the disk, xp pro. I have upgraded to service pack 2 on my pc. the disk is service pack 1.



so why i cant i run SFC?????? Is there any thing i can do?? by the way it sure seems like there are alot of peoples pc's crashing lately in this forum..

what should i do Bob?