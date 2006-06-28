Speed loss from processor

Try a speed tester like CPUID (google.com) but I don't see any issue here since it's not under Microsoft's control as well as their lacking quality issue.
The speed RATING however should drop since others have upgraded their machines and you may have not.
Bob
Hi I have a windows xp pro,250gb hdd with cable connection. lately it seems very slow so i went back to pc pit stop to check pc and the speed difference in my processor has dropped significantly in last 6 months.
I dont know what happened and dont know what to do
test 1 2006 showed
Brand/Model Intel Pentium 4
Nominal Clock Speed 3000 MHz
Measured Clock Speed 3000 MHz
External Clock Speed 200 MHz
CPU Load 0%
Speed Rating 5190 (116% of 17914 similar)
BIOS Intel Corp. BF86510A.86A.0073.P23.0502140017 02/14/2005
and test now shows
ProcessorDescription Your Results
Brand/Model Intel Pentium 4
Nominal Clock Speed 3000 MHz
Measured Clock Speed 2992 MHz
External Clock Speed 200 MHz
CPU Load 0%
Speed Rating 3647 (66% of 8739 similar)
BIOS Intel Corp. BF86510A.86A.0077.P25.0508040031 08/04/2005
only thing i can tell is bios is different, i dont know how to go back to previous bios to see if that would help. any suggestions?? thanks