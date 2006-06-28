Windows Legacy OS forum

Speed loss from processor

by chairmanblank / June 28, 2006 1:34 AM PDT

Hi I have a windows xp pro,250gb hdd with cable connection. lately it seems very slow so i went back to pc pit stop to check pc and the speed difference in my processor has dropped significantly in last 6 months.
I dont know what happened and dont know what to do
test 1 2006 showed
Brand/Model Intel Pentium 4
Nominal Clock Speed 3000 MHz
Measured Clock Speed 3000 MHz
External Clock Speed 200 MHz
CPU Load 0%
Speed Rating 5190 (116% of 17914 similar)
BIOS Intel Corp. BF86510A.86A.0073.P23.0502140017 02/14/2005

and test now shows

ProcessorDescription Your Results
Brand/Model Intel Pentium 4
Nominal Clock Speed 3000 MHz
Measured Clock Speed 2992 MHz
External Clock Speed 200 MHz
CPU Load 0%
Speed Rating 3647 (66% of 8739 similar)

BIOS Intel Corp. BF86510A.86A.0077.P25.0508040031 08/04/2005
only thing i can tell is bios is different, i dont know how to go back to previous bios to see if that would help. any suggestions?? thanks

13 total posts
Collapse -
Microsoft never did get that wired. Try ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2006 2:33 AM PDT

Try a speed tester like CPUID (google.com) but I don't see any issue here since it's not under Microsoft's control as well as their lacking quality issue.

The speed RATING however should drop since others have upgraded their machines and you may have not.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
maybe i am in wrong forum?
by chairmanblank / June 28, 2006 5:28 AM PDT

should i go back to old bios settings?
my pc is 3.ghz so shouldnt be slower than most
i dont think anyway.. what is the most common processors these days? the pc pit test compared
it to other similar machines & i have 1 gig ram
so not sure about the recent slow down.. it seems like it happened over last few weeks. i test it often and had been getting speed test in 5500 range. now barely get 4500 and it is below avg for rr customers.
i cant figure out what happened. what forum should i be in???

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Looking at what you wrote...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2006 6:09 AM PDT

"Speed Rating 5190 (116% of 17914 similar)"

"Speed Rating 3647 (66% of 8739 similar)"

Something odd is going on there in that the comparison to similar changed. It's also not clear what speed test this is.

As to going back to older settings, I can't guess why I would not do that. Tell the forum why you haven't.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PC pitstop is the speed test that is referring to
by chairmanblank / June 28, 2006 11:49 PM PDT

but also when i run testmynet speed it is slower also.
I used to run around 5500 and well above most users for RR. now I am running around 4600 and below most users. I noticed this significant change in the last few weeks. I am not sure where to go from here. there is no virus, spybot,spyblaster SG, ad aware up to date. ewido didnt find anything.
the only thing I can think of is PC pit stop optimize may have deleted something it it should not have.

I am not sure what i should be checking. ps also another weird behavior is disk cleanup will not compress files and go to zero. it says it is compressing but nothing happens & files remain there. I have googled that and see others have had that problem but I havent found a resolution.
any tips would be appreciated..

I hope I dont have to reformat xp, since I have no clue how to do that. thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Said speed (CPU) is not affected by...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2006 12:21 AM PDT

Windows, pests and such. If we want to run a CPU speed test then that's what we do. I'd try CPUID and see what it turns up.

PCPITSTOP has other agendas which is why you never read a post from me suggesting it. Good stuff but I don't give it much thought.

Try some other tests and tell again what settings you changed as well as why you don't change them back.

"another weird behavior is disk cleanup will not compress files and go to zero. it says it is compressing but nothing happens"

NOTHING WRONG HERE. This is a known issue and well discussed. After some time, most will just toss out this step of disk cleanup. Here's the link to show how.

http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=812248

What's HILARIOUS about Microsoft's rewrite of this article is that they never tell you the truth here. By deleting the registry key, Disk Cleanup no longer offers the compress old files. If you had waited long enough, disk cleanup would have worked it's way through the files.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ok CPUID i installed, not sure what to look for
by chairmanblank / July 3, 2006 1:28 AM PDT

also in the last couple of weeks graphics have messed up and i had to reinstall drivers. Also in reading some errors in pc I have this message

1
Faulting application iexplore.exe, version 6.0.2900.2180, faulting module unknown, version 0.0.0.0, fault address 0x00000000.

2
The following handles in user profile hive JULES1\Screamin (S-1-5-21-220523388-823518204-839522115-1003) have been closed because they were preventing the profile from unloading successfully:

svchost.exe (1016)
HKCU (0x204)

3
provider, OffProv10, has been registered in the WMI namespace, Root\MSAPPS10, but did not specify the HostingModel property. This provider will be run using the LocalSystem account. This account is privileged and the provider may cause a security violation if it does not correctly impersonate user requests. Ensure that provider has been reviewed for security behavior and update the HostingModel property of the provider registration to an account with the least privileges possible for the required functionality.


4
The server's call to a system service failed unexpectedly.


Also I must say all these errors concerned me so then I tried to run SFC and it wants disk. I put in my XP disk and it says it isnt the right disk.

well YES it is the disk, xp pro. I have upgraded to service pack 2 on my pc. the disk is service pack 1.

so why i cant i run SFC?????? Is there any thing i can do?? by the way it sure seems like there are alot of peoples pc's crashing lately in this forum..
what should i do Bob?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ouch. More links and comments.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 3, 2006 2:01 AM PDT

First read http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;888282 and notice Microsoft admits that "CPU speed in System Properties dialog box may differ from actual CPU speed". This is true for almost all CPU speed measurement software. I don't have a cure for this area since it's a PC annoyance.

1. Iexplore or Internet Explorer is a pest magnet. Said faulting module many times are BHOs or other things. While I don't use IE much except for Windows Update others won't move away from IE.

Here's what else can be done.

a. Remove all BHOs with BHODEMON.
b. Remove all items found with EWIDO.

2. About profiles. A busted profile is nearly impossible to repair. Microsoft has not offered repair tools for this area. The usual is to create a new login for that profile and move to the new login.

The svchost however is most often linked to spyware and pests.

3. Another typical spyware/pest message. Time to clean house.

4. Read this discussion. But it looks like either what they discussed or pests.

About SFC. It's possible you installed SP2 and then cleaned up the SP2 install files. Fix? Install SP2 again and then SFC may run.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have done all of your tips
by chairmanblank / July 3, 2006 3:05 AM PDT

ewido clean
bho demone clean
ad aware clear
spyguard on
spyware blaster
avast virus current
spy bot current
my machine seems very squeaky clean.
when I look at my computer under properties
it tells me I have service pack 2.
are you saying to re install service pack 2
and run SFC again even though I have XP Pro
Service pack 1 on my original disk????


also if it doesnt recognize disk and the above doesnt work, what about trying to boot from disk and trying the recovery or repair option?
is it going to recognize the disk???
or will pc not work any longer???? thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yup.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 3, 2006 4:12 AM PDT

One machine I ran into, the owner had "cleaned" off the temporary SP2 install files. They only admitted they did but not how. To fix the SFC I downloaded and installed SP2 yet again. SFC then worked since the install files for SP2 were again available. Sadly I don't find an article writing about this so I'll just have to share my method for this issue. They had the non-SP2 version of the XP CD.

Will this work? I can't know this. Something odd happened on your machine which is not revealed in your posts (you've told a lot but still...)

Hopefully, reapplying SP2 will fix it.

As to repairing the OS from the XP SP1 CD, be sure you have your backups ready since files can go missing.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ok that didnt work
by chairmanblank / July 3, 2006 6:08 AM PDT

Ok I tried re installing sp2, seemed to go flawlessly.
rebooted and tried SFC & it still tells me I have wrong disc. it is xp pro disc serv pack 1 and I know it is not the wrong disc. I am scared to try anything else if it thinks the disc is the wrong one. not sure where to go from here. thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok, one more time.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 3, 2006 6:26 AM PDT
In reply to: ok that didnt work
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok I got SFC to run by following the steps below
by chairmanblank / July 4, 2006 9:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, one more time.

from
http://www.updatexp.com/support-files/scannow-sfc.pdf

It did however run on start up and I guess it ran correctly since all I saw was a screen showing a progress bar in box that was called windows file protection, states in there to please wait while windows verifys that all Protected windows files
are intact and in there origianl versions. It took
about 10 min or so and then finished and booted up normally. no messages about if everything is ok or not. I am assumming everything was ok since no messages were there. was else should I check??
is there a way to verify IE is oK??? and is that the only check I need to do on the OS??? I already ran chkdisk and nothing happened there either.
thanks again. dont have exact errors in front on me on this machine to list them right now. thanks again and Happy 4th!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 13 total posts
