Speaker AUX jack to subwoofer jack adapter?

by bhargavsura / April 1, 2014 9:58 PM PDT

So I have a Panasonic SC-NP10 Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofers. I have a receiver Denon AVR 1513. The SC-NP10 speaker has an aux jack to get audio from devices like laptops, cellphones etc.

I currently do not have a powered subwoofer to be connected to the receiver. Is there a possibility to convert the Aux jack on the SC-NP10 speaker to a powered-subwoofer input jack? Is there an adapter that's available?

Well sort of.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 11, 2014 2:57 AM PDT

To accomplish this I would have to crack open the SC-NP10 to find an audio signal to send to the the jack. Frankly if this was me doing this I would be adding a jack and not touch the existing AUX jack.

My answer is no. There is no off the shelf modification or cable to do this. You would have to drill, add, solder wires and test.
Bob

Not gonna happen with his equipment
by Pepe7 / April 11, 2014 6:39 AM PDT
It's a non-starter since you are talking about the proprietary SC-NP10. He asked and it was answered in the other thread Wink

cheers

