Speaker AUX jack to subwoofer jack adapter?

To accomplish this I would have to crack open the SC-NP10 to find an audio signal to send to the the jack. Frankly if this was me doing this I would be adding a jack and not touch the existing AUX jack.
My answer is no. There is no off the shelf modification or cable to do this. You would have to drill, add, solder wires and test.
Bob
So I have a Panasonic SC-NP10 Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofers. I have a receiver Denon AVR 1513. The SC-NP10 speaker has an aux jack to get audio from devices like laptops, cellphones etc.
I currently do not have a powered subwoofer to be connected to the receiver. Is there a possibility to convert the Aux jack on the SC-NP10 speaker to a powered-subwoofer input jack? Is there an adapter that's available?