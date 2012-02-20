Spam Email Prevention

I looked at Mailwasher and I noticed that the reviews are not very good.
I am looking for some software in which I can review my emails on the mail server prior to downloading. I can then delete them off the pop server before I retrieve my mail.
Are there other products besides Mailwasher ?
