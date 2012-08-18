Computer Newbies forum

Question

spam

by Needssomehelp / August 18, 2012 6:40 AM PDT

It seems I've been getting more spam lately on Bellsouth.net.... I run Norton 360, CCleaner, Superantispyware & Malwarebytes. I also noticed the past 2 days part of the spam is dated 2 days ahead.... any ideas what could be going on??

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: spam
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: spam
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Re: spam
by Kees_B Forum moderator / August 18, 2012 11:06 PM PDT
In reply to: spam

You can't influence who's sending spam to you, when they do it and how often they do it.
All you can do is using a spam filter, either with Bellsouth (if they offer that) or on your PC. Ccleaner, SAS and MBAM aren't spam filters.

Changing your email address once a year is a rather good solution. But that does have its own disadvantages.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
dates on spam
by Needssomehelp / August 24, 2012 11:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: spam

Has anyone else had spam dated as, for instance, Thu. 8/22/13 ??

I am not sure what to make of this???

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yep, I Just Delete It WITHOUT Checking Dates
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 25, 2012 11:01 AM PDT
In reply to: dates on spam

If an email isn't from someone I know, I delete them all wholesale, without checking the junk inside.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Answer
ever heard of telemarketers?
by Boothbay / August 31, 2012 10:38 PM PDT
In reply to: spam

Yes, I have...haven't you noticed that the telemarketers of yore ( landline phones ) are now on the internet? Someone by the name Of Paul wants to send me $625.66 cents all the time. I've been on pc's since 1985, and like everything else in life, it was a pleasure at the beginning...the more advanced we get, the more problems we get. Each time I sign on, I have to open my emails and spend time deleting the spam.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
not surprising
by porsche10x / September 3, 2012 2:44 AM PDT
In reply to: spam

Quite simple, really. Before, you weren't on too many bulk mailing lists. Somehow, your email address was "released into the wild". There are many ways this could happen, but even if you do everything right, once enough spammers have your email address, the spam can grow exponentially. Just opening an email with HTML viewing enabled can signal the sender that he's got a "live one", making your email address even more valuable for resale to more spammers. As for the date, nearly everything in the header of an email can easily be forged by the sender. I can only guess that the sender puts a future date so that if the email stays in your inbox for a while, it will always be shown first, at the top, getting the most attention.

Last, there are several ways to reduce spam and while you didn't ask for any advice, there's one simple and under-utilized way to nearly eliminate spam from cluttering everyone's inbox. This may be inconvenient for some, but it depends on your point of view about email in general. If you think of it as something purely for your benefit on your terms only, then do this; set up a white list of people and companies you deal with and accept email only from those senders. With all other emails, set your email program to delete them. Don't even send them to your spam folder. If possible, do this at the server level through your ISP. This does get a little hard to manage if you buy stuff or pay bills on line, but still possible to manage. What if someone wants to legitimately contact you, maybe a friend gave another friend your email address, etc.? I say, tough. If you accept this way of thinking, then there's no such thing as a legitimate way to contact me by email unless you have my previous consent and have asked me through some other means to be added to my address book.

Oh, and you'll still get a little bit of spam, when a spammer forges an email seemingly from one of your friends or even from yourself, or when one of your friends gets hacked, but this doesn't happen very often.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Answer
Create a filter to automatically remove unwanted spam
by rf2ooo / September 7, 2012 11:47 AM PDT
In reply to: spam

Email spammers use a variety of methods to mass-spam people across the net. The best way I found to handle it is by creating a filter that blacklists the spam email sender and automatically deletes any messages without me having to interact with them directly.

One trick they use is a link inside the email itself which says "Click Here To Stop These Messages" which is most likely not what it says and will in fact add you to even more mailing lists. If at any point you clicked one of those, odds are that's the reason you noticed more spam being sent and the more you click on "Stop" the more lists you get added to. It's a dirty trick that is not very well known but should be.

As for the dates saying it's from the future, that's an exploit involving the email header in which the information is modified so you think it's coming from a specific date or from a specific sender. I've also seen them and immediately blacklisted the email sender which prevents further spam messages.

Grin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.