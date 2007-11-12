Speakeasy forum

Spain's new solar power tower

by EdH / November 12, 2007 8:27 PM PST

Interesting technology....

LINK

A new plant uses solar technology, combined with traditional steam turbines, to generate electricity

20 total posts
Collapse -
Solucar
by Willy / November 13, 2007 12:14 AM PST

One big problem even with ideal sunshine, they can produce only for 23hrs. That one hr. is the PITA problem that has to be resolved for 24x7 operation.

I thought it interesting when it was shown last night on cable. They are building more to service Selville, Spain on a std. regular basis. I just don't see why USA can't be more adaptive. That same show shown small companies offering alternative power sources as well. It was interesting and I did look-up some of this much earlier on my own and found none of this "cheap" but was available in my area, mostly wind power. -----Willy Happy

Collapse -
There has been one of these installations
by drpruner / November 13, 2007 7:17 AM PST
In reply to: Solucar

in So. California for about a decade. We pass it at least yearly on our visits from NM. It has been years since I've seen it working. (When it's "on" the tower is hard to look at- very hot!) I don't know what the problem is, if any. Same area has some windmills placed on the E side of the hills; they're always turning.

Collapse -
Hidden resources
by Willy / November 13, 2007 9:51 AM PST

I pass a plant that make solar panels. It is the largest in the USA and invested to the rest of the world. But, do you think they offer that so openly as a kit basis or pass the knowledge for home install, nope. Its not even mentioned or offered online. go figure -----Willy

Collapse -
(NT) Strange indeed.
by drpruner / November 15, 2007 5:21 AM PST
In reply to: Hidden resources
Collapse -
Interesting yes but always questions
by Steven Haninger / November 13, 2007 6:16 AM PST

How much energy is required to build the towers and make the mirrors? How much is needed to keep the mirrors tilted at the correct angle? Once constructed, how much energy will be needed to maintain the site and how long can it be expected to be useful? How much land is needed to be dedicated for this purpose to provide a substantial enough amount of power that diverting it's use is worth it? What will be the impact of the loss of that land? Also, what will be the impact of redirecting the sun's energy from whatever it currently does for that area into making electricity?

It seems to me that whenever man tries to monkey with the natural forces of nature he either fails or unintentionally messes something else up.

Collapse -
Time will tell...
by EdH / November 13, 2007 6:26 AM PST

how the economics shake out.

It seems to me that whenever man tries to monkey with the natural forces of nature he either fails or unintentionally messes something else up.

You mean we never should have left the trees? I think on balance we have done very well.

Collapse -
I think we do a good job
by Steven Haninger / November 13, 2007 6:50 AM PST
In reply to: Time will tell...

when we fully use the brain we were given rather than shut half of it off the moment a light bulb turns on in our heads.

Collapse -
You want us to get rid of sailboats?
by James Denison / November 13, 2007 8:53 PM PST

Too many and the wind will stop blowing after awhile? Give up water power because it might cause the rain to stop falling?

Collapse -
Not suggested at all
by Steven Haninger / November 14, 2007 2:53 AM PST

but capturing power from the sun in this manner will require a lot of land and a lot of energy will need be expended in prepping the site, erecting necessary structures and in the manufacture of the devices needed to capture the energy. There will be a point where that energy is returned in the way of electric power. When will that point be? Years from now or decades? As well, the sun beating down on that piece of land may be contributing something of value to whatever is already on it....maybe just simple vegetation. What the heck...just mow it down. Maybe it helps keep the soil stable, feeds and shelters a few useless critters and pumps a little O2 into the environment. Who needs those things? No, I didn't say you had to give up anything....just look before ya' leap so you know there's a good place to land.

Collapse -
Where these are being placed
by James Denison / November 15, 2007 6:58 AM PST
In reply to: Not suggested at all

I suspect it might even help the environment, especially if the mirrors, or in case of direct solar conversion the solar cells, are lifted far enough off the ground to allow crops, or maybe grassland and grazing underneath. Most are in desert areas with little rain and the hot sun beating down on the ground sapping every little bit of moisture that might be there out of it. There are a lot of plants that can be grown on ground that receives less sunlight, but cooler soil and more moisture retention due to the less sunlight. I could even see these being placed in such a manner to give both optimum power production and best room for other uses underneath. Have you ever noticed in a drought how the last grass to die off is that which is in any area that gets partial shading during the day? Ground needs to be warm, but in many desert areas the soil is too hot. Even if the shaded ground isn't used for any horticultural or grazing purpose, what's the most desert areas will miss? More Russian thistle plants?

Collapse -
Off topic and definite wierdness
by Steven Haninger / November 13, 2007 6:38 AM PST

In Firefox I currently show four posts in this thread. Three are visible. With IE I show 2 posts...the original and one by willy. Other topics show different numbers of posts whether using FF or IE. I'll report this in feedback but without examples as these will probably change over time.

Collapse -
MIne says there are 5, but I see 4.
by EdH / November 13, 2007 6:42 AM PST

Before this one of course.

FF 2.0.0.9

Collapse -
Check with IE
by Steven Haninger / November 13, 2007 6:56 AM PST

Here's the text of willy's post I see under your. Nothing else shows

Solucar
by Willy - 11/13/07 8:14 AM
In reply to: Spain's new solar power tower by EdH
One big problem even with ideal sunshine, they can produce only for 23hrs. That one hr. is the PITA problem that has to be resolved for 24x7 operation.

I thought it interesting when it was shown last night on cable. They are building more to service Selville, Spain on a std. regular basis. I just don't see why USA can't be more adaptive. That same show shown small companies offering alternative power sources as well. It was interesting and I did look-up some of this much earlier on my own and found none of this "cheap" but was available in my area, mostly wind power. -----Willy

Collapse -
I don' t see Willy's post at all...
by EdH / November 13, 2007 7:02 AM PST
In reply to: Check with IE

I really don't feel like firing up IE right now.

Very odd.

Collapse -
Saw willy's post on IE....
by EdH / November 13, 2007 7:28 AM PST
In reply to: Check with IE

also drpruner's. But when I tried to switch to tree view I got a Page Not Found.

Collapse -
There are several comments in Feedback
by Steven Haninger / November 13, 2007 7:32 AM PST

about some sort of glitch. Other threads here are behaving the same way. The post counts are wrong but if you go to IE, I think you catch the missing ones.

Collapse -
The missing ones but not the other ones?
by EdH / November 13, 2007 11:07 AM PST

That's what I get .

But it seems to be fixed now.

Collapse -
We may be close to poop power.
by Cindi Haynes / November 13, 2007 11:48 AM PST
Collapse -
Poop gas vats
by James Denison / November 13, 2007 8:55 PM PST

Already in operation in small African villages for years now.

