Spain's new solar power tower

I suspect it might even help the environment, especially if the mirrors, or in case of direct solar conversion the solar cells, are lifted far enough off the ground to allow crops, or maybe grassland and grazing underneath. Most are in desert areas with little rain and the hot sun beating down on the ground sapping every little bit of moisture that might be there out of it. There are a lot of plants that can be grown on ground that receives less sunlight, but cooler soil and more moisture retention due to the less sunlight. I could even see these being placed in such a manner to give both optimum power production and best room for other uses underneath. Have you ever noticed in a drought how the last grass to die off is that which is in any area that gets partial shading during the day? Ground needs to be warm, but in many desert areas the soil is too hot. Even if the shaded ground isn't used for any horticultural or grazing purpose, what's the most desert areas will miss? More Russian thistle plants?