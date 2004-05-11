Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

by mgsoldba / May 11, 2004 10:39 PM PDT

Dear Sir,
What can I learn from the "Source of a Web Page" (View>Source) about the banners, cookies, popups etc. it needs to be properly displayed?
I use SecretMaker that blocks banners, cookies, popups etc., and ZoneAlarm Firewall, and from time to time web pages are not properly displayed.
Is there a systematic way to know why?
Regards, Gila.

Collapse -
Re:Source of a Web Page
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 11, 2004 11:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Source of a Web Page

What you didn't supply was the HTML code "snippet" of what didn't work. For example and I will not take care to check my spelling is this line:

img-src=http://www.nuttyfoods.com/img48.jpg

That's the simplest example that I'll write about. In that line the img to be displayed is from that URL. If your blockers block such, then there won't be a display of the img48.jpg.

Not known to many is that besides cookies, "web bugs" or images of some one by one pixels are also used to log hits. A web server much know what IP address to return the information to (just like you must tell your street address to get postal mail) so said web server can log IP address and what image was sent. It's not much information, but some don't want even that much known.

Bob

Collapse -
web bugs
by jeffk / June 27, 2010 11:45 PM PDT

This is the first time I've heard of web bugs.....

Is there any apps to protect against or block this information gathering?

Thanks,
Jeff

Collapse -
No. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2010 11:53 PM PDT
In reply to: web bugs

Because delivering web content is done by sending it to an Internet IP ADDRESS it is simple enough to log that detail.

Yes, we can PROXY that but then your PROXY can log that detail.

It's like someone that wants the postal mail delivered but does not want anyone to know their street address. In that case you get a PO BOX at the post office. But here in the states they often want some personal details about you in order to grant you a PO BOX.

Hope this clears that up.
Bob

Collapse -
Re: Source of a Web Page
by ezbesthost1 / June 11, 2004 8:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Source of a Web Page

Most pop-up blockers look for certain javascript tags and then just don't render the images. Some of the newer browsers, such as myie2, have a whitelist and blacklist of acceptable domains. So if you want to see the coding of a certain you would need to switch off your pop-up blocker. I hope this answers your question.

