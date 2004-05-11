What you didn't supply was the HTML code "snippet" of what didn't work. For example and I will not take care to check my spelling is this line:
img-src=http://www.nuttyfoods.com/img48.jpg
That's the simplest example that I'll write about. In that line the img to be displayed is from that URL. If your blockers block such, then there won't be a display of the img48.jpg.
Not known to many is that besides cookies, "web bugs" or images of some one by one pixels are also used to log hits. A web server much know what IP address to return the information to (just like you must tell your street address to get postal mail) so said web server can log IP address and what image was sent. It's not much information, but some don't want even that much known.
Bob
Dear Sir,
What can I learn from the "Source of a Web Page" (View>Source) about the banners, cookies, popups etc. it needs to be properly displayed?
I use SecretMaker that blocks banners, cookies, popups etc., and ZoneAlarm Firewall, and from time to time web pages are not properly displayed.
Is there a systematic way to know why?
Regards, Gila.