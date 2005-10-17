Sounds like the advertisers room to me!

Desktops forum

by carolina1 / October 17, 2005 8:03 AM PDT

HP, Dell, and all the rest!

I don't want to pay someone in India by the minute to tell me how to fix my PC because you (Dell, HP...)didn't build it right.

"Did you clean out your cookies" or some lame first grade advice. Then after they get the minimum minutes then they say basically "let me transfer you to someone that knows something". Then they say "did you clean out your cookies"?

Since when did these vendors ever do anything to keep out spyware and other problems that the listers here seem to think is unique to these vendors. You can download them for free over the internet and you can pay for the worst (ie Norton).

I love it when Best Buy wants to charge $25 to clean out all the extra garbage.

Build your own or have it custom built. The $1000 dollars of free software is junk and in many cases is actually spyware. Right "HP share pictures"?

I take it you are having problems with your computer?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 18, 2005 5:38 AM PDT

It is bound to happen I suppose. Of all the thousands of computers sold every year around the world by Dell, HP/Compaq, etc, some of them are bound to have faults.

It is the same with anything that is manufactured. Sometimes they fail.

From my own experience I have now purchased 4 retail computers, from Packard Bell, HP, and Dell, and have had no problems with the machines themselves except old age.

If you are having problems, perhaps we can help? There's a lot of free advice available on forums like these.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not anymore
by carolina1 / October 21, 2005 2:45 AM PDT

I built my own and they have no junk software, which frees up plenty of space. I started using good dependable free programs that are not invasive, such as Opera and Open Office on a Mepis/Linux platform.

Everything works fine now. Haven't had a virus.

However; my son bought a new HP with XP. It took hours to clean out the useless garbage and it was set up to connect and share automatically, including allowing remote access. This means I sure that I have missed some that MS and Norton wanted me to overlook.

As a note: I have purchased 3 laptops and at least 6 desktops for my personal use. I have programmed in everything from COBAL and Fortran to C++.

Maybe you are not aware how exposed you are as a user?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
or maybe...
by ozos / October 21, 2005 4:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Not anymore

your a bit paranoid in the wrong way

everything your saying is useless is just rather pointless stuff to complain about, and it's stuff any basic knowledge or logic could dictate you either keep and use, or remove because your not using it

all machines, including those you custom build, boot with a very open set-up, very few operating systems are designed to view the world as ineherently bad, Microsoft has finally now just realized (seemingly, as if they didn't know problems existed before...) that the internet isn't this forum of intellectual exchange comparable to the Roman forums, but instead a place filled with problems and lots of people trying to destroy other people's computers just because it makes them feel oh so special

your basically saying that because you have to do a slight ammount of work it therefore makes the machine bad or unworthy, that isn't true, that isn't true at all
consider anything else in life, you have to put something in to get something back, you can't just expect the PC to be able to protect itself 100% of the time 24/7, you have to secure it yourself and continually ensure it's security...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
firstly...
by ozos / October 18, 2005 9:06 AM PDT

most companies do not charge for technical support via email or online and in my experiences with many hardware vendors and OEM makers phone technical support is also, FREE

companies I've used phone technical support and gotten it 100% free:

AT&T
Philips (was in-US tech support)
D-Link
Hewlett-Packard
and I believe I could probably get free phone support from Creative and Abit as well...

in addition to debunking that claim, Norton is not spyware, it's actually one of the better anti-virus/anti-junk programs avliable on the market (for Windows)

including McAffe or Notron is the OEM makers attempt to keep the PC clean, but ultimately the PC's condition is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AS IT IS YOUR PROPERTY so if your getting spyware it's your fault, and getting a good anti-spyware program is a very good idea, such as Lavasoft's Ad-Aware SE Personal Edition (free) or SpyBot S&D (also, free)

the software suites included on many machines is just trials or demos to either show you software you could have, or give some basic productivity, it's also based on contracts signed with various makers of software and it's all competition, if Dell can offer a photo program while HP can't, Dell can make the machine look more appealing

in addition to that, Dell and HP actually have some of the best QA and customer support in the industry, Dell has won quite a few awards and HP isn't that far behind
your claims are based on nothing but a very bad opinion, and the people in India whom you are speaking of with such detest are trained to follow a step by step troubleshooting method

they aren't trained to be 100% dynamic, that would take too long to have them specialize into your issue directly (e-mail tech support however results in them being specialized, but you have a 2 or 3 day response wait period) so honestly your opinions are rather off from the truth and if you do have any problems with your PC i'm sure a good majority of the members here at c|net would be happy to help

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
