Sounds like the advertisers room to me!

most companies do not charge for technical support via email or online and in my experiences with many hardware vendors and OEM makers phone technical support is also, FREE



companies I've used phone technical support and gotten it 100% free:



AT&T

Philips (was in-US tech support)

D-Link

Hewlett-Packard

and I believe I could probably get free phone support from Creative and Abit as well...



in addition to debunking that claim, Norton is not spyware, it's actually one of the better anti-virus/anti-junk programs avliable on the market (for Windows)



including McAffe or Notron is the OEM makers attempt to keep the PC clean, but ultimately the PC's condition is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AS IT IS YOUR PROPERTY so if your getting spyware it's your fault, and getting a good anti-spyware program is a very good idea, such as Lavasoft's Ad-Aware SE Personal Edition (free) or SpyBot S&D (also, free)



the software suites included on many machines is just trials or demos to either show you software you could have, or give some basic productivity, it's also based on contracts signed with various makers of software and it's all competition, if Dell can offer a photo program while HP can't, Dell can make the machine look more appealing



in addition to that, Dell and HP actually have some of the best QA and customer support in the industry, Dell has won quite a few awards and HP isn't that far behind

your claims are based on nothing but a very bad opinion, and the people in India whom you are speaking of with such detest are trained to follow a step by step troubleshooting method



they aren't trained to be 100% dynamic, that would take too long to have them specialize into your issue directly (e-mail tech support however results in them being specialized, but you have a 2 or 3 day response wait period) so honestly your opinions are rather off from the truth and if you do have any problems with your PC i'm sure a good majority of the members here at c|net would be happy to help