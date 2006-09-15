Sound cards for games only need to have 2 speakers?

My relationship with Creative Lab products is an on again off again one. I hope you have the time to read this but I can understand if you ignore my little story.



It starts in 1997. I had a computer built for me with a SB16. Within the second year I had to replace the card. I purchased a card from another manufacturer, which is still working. During the ISA to PCI cross over period I purchased another sound card from Creative Labs. It stated on the box and in the documentation that it was Sound Blaster compatible. After 2 months of trying with about 10 emails to tech support (nice people, too bad they couldn?t help me) I had to resign myself to the fact that yes it would make sound in a DOS environment but the emulator software that made it function in DOS also used up the resources I needed to run my software. The card is still working today, but due to this emulator problem I have had to preserve a computer with ISA slots so I can still use my software with a true SB16 card. I moved on and bought a built to order main stream PC with the new SB live sound system. 4 speakers surround sound and big old sub woofer. It was great sounding, but when I tried to update the drivers I was denied because my card was OEM. Seems the PC manufacturer failed to provide any new drivers and Creative, unlike other companies such as Nvidia and ATI, would not provide driver updates for their OEM products. Then there was the need to wiggle the connections to keep the sound signal going to all the speakers. If that wasn?t enough, it still was not fully backwards compatible with my old software, so I?m still stuck preserving an old ISA slotted computer. So that brings me to the 2000s, I built my own PC with a PCI Creative Lab sound card. A friend gave me a retail Sound Blaster Live card to try out. I installed it but as soon as I loaded the software CD and did a reboot I was locked out of the computer with a BSoD. I talked with my friend and he said he had the same problem. His work around was to let the OS install drivers and never use the software that came with the card. I got the computer back by doing a restore. I pulled the card and shelved it. I still don?t have the nerves to try it again. That concludes my Creative Lab tale for now.



I still have not given up on better sound from Creative but I am not sold on the bill of goods Creative Labs is pushing now. It maybe the way things will go but it seems more like controlled distortion than an advancement.