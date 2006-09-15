Sound cards for games only need to have 2 speakers?

Look at the game packages and don't see 5.1 sound often. There are reasons ranging from cost to go to full 3D sound, overhead and of course added cost to develop the game.
Well discussed so I'll stop with this.
Bob
When I think about sound cards I think about gaming. I read an article that stated PC games are only in stereo and not surround sound. The article went on to say that only 1 main stream sound card would run games in true surround sound. I did some checking and the particular sound card uses an emulator to make this surround sound happen. If I get this card the games will be run in an emulated surround sound? Not sure I want to buy into this. Here are my questions.
Are games only stereo? Is an on-board sound system a drain on CPU speed more than a sound card that is mounted in an expansion slot? Given that I?m not in the market for a computer that sounds better than my home stereo why should I buy a pricy sound card for a game that is only in stereo anyway?
Hope someone can clear this up for me.