Sound cards for games only need to have 2 speakers?

by acoxon1274 / September 15, 2006 8:01 PM PDT

When I think about sound cards I think about gaming. I read an article that stated PC games are only in stereo and not surround sound. The article went on to say that only 1 main stream sound card would run games in true surround sound. I did some checking and the particular sound card uses an emulator to make this surround sound happen. If I get this card the games will be run in an emulated surround sound? Not sure I want to buy into this. Here are my questions.

Are games only stereo? Is an on-board sound system a drain on CPU speed more than a sound card that is mounted in an expansion slot? Given that I?m not in the market for a computer that sounds better than my home stereo why should I buy a pricy sound card for a game that is only in stereo anyway?

Hope someone can clear this up for me.

Some are more, most are just 2.0 (stereo)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2006 11:32 PM PDT

Look at the game packages and don't see 5.1 sound often. There are reasons ranging from cost to go to full 3D sound, overhead and of course added cost to develop the game.

Well discussed so I'll stop with this.

Bob

(NT) (NT)some truth to most games only stereo-THX for input.
by acoxon1274 / September 16, 2006 1:57 AM PDT
Sounds you hear and how your setup
by scoolio / September 16, 2006 1:48 PM PDT

I consider self an AVID (read addicted) gamer.

I have a 2 speaker 1 subwoofer setup and I love it. Sure I could spring for a higher end discrete soundcard and a fancy and expensive 7+ speaker setup but my friends have the higher end stuff and I have a 20 dollar speaker setup with onboard sound and my system sounds better IMHO.

Talk to any audiophile about things like "sweet spots", room accoustics, "noise", "signal loss" dB incremental loss and gain and begin to lose your mind.

Do onboard sound cards have to "work harder" than discrete sound cards? Yes.

Does it matter? No. Your CPU is typically seriously underutilized except when your gaming with a hard core game on an older, slower system.

More than likely a cheap sub 50$ sound card and a decent 3 speaker setup less than $50 will provide you with a superior gaming experience.

I will not get into the which games support which sound formats argument. Most game developers know that most people don't have more than 2 stereo speakers so they design their games with some accoustic intelligence that taps your system cpu just a tad to improve your gaming experience.

Scoolio

Win98 Gamer rig with 5.1 onboard sound, left it off
by acoxon1274 / September 18, 2006 1:28 PM PDT

I'm on the fence about pulling the slot sound card (Stereo only) and setting up the 5.1 onboard sound. CPU is only 1.8 Duron. I have the speakers but not sure it's worth the trouble. As you say it is sounds you hear and how your setup. I'm just trying to make sure I'm not missing some great effect that big pricy sound may have.

Dont fret
by scoolio / September 21, 2006 11:56 AM PDT

You don't have to even pull the card if the motherboard supports 5.1 sound. You can simply disable the PCI card without having to crack open your case. Give it a whirl and conduct your own audible test.

If you're really unhappy with the change then just re-enable your onboard card.

(NT) (NT) it worth a shot, I will give it a try.
by acoxon1274 / September 23, 2006 8:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Dont fret
Hope I can clear things up...
by araidasa / September 19, 2006 7:02 AM PDT

Hi, I'm actually a Creative Rep in Portland, OR so I know a good amount about soundcards and gaming. First off, all games that use EAX technology have support for surround sound speakers. I believe this goes all the way back to EAX 1.0, but it is definately true of anything EAX 3.0 and newer. This is an important point because the majority of big name games that are produced now are atleast EAX 3.0 with some of the newest games (such as Battlefield 2, Quake 4, Prey) using the newest version (EAX 5.0).

As to the next question, onboard audio is absolutely a bigger drain on your system than a dedicated sound card. Onboard audio still uses the CPU to do all the audio calculations, where as a sound card does all those calculations on the hardware built into the sound card. Because of this, a soundcard will give you better performance than onboard audio. The newest X-Fi cards show an average of 10-15% better framerates in the newest games.

Finally, your question on why should you buy a sound card if you are only using stereo speaker is a good one. In response, I would like to mention that the X-Fi can actually give you a surround sound-like sound out of any pair of stereo headphones. I understand that that is a big claim and honestly, I don't believe that I can convince you of that on a message board. So, I encourage you check out a Creative demo and hear for yourself. You can find the nearest one at the link below.
http://us.creative.com/products/wtb/local/demo.asp

Anyway, I hope that answers your questions and feel free to drop me a line if you have any more.

I thank you for your input BUT
by acoxon1274 / September 20, 2006 11:01 AM PDT

My relationship with Creative Lab products is an on again off again one. I hope you have the time to read this but I can understand if you ignore my little story.

It starts in 1997. I had a computer built for me with a SB16. Within the second year I had to replace the card. I purchased a card from another manufacturer, which is still working. During the ISA to PCI cross over period I purchased another sound card from Creative Labs. It stated on the box and in the documentation that it was Sound Blaster compatible. After 2 months of trying with about 10 emails to tech support (nice people, too bad they couldn?t help me) I had to resign myself to the fact that yes it would make sound in a DOS environment but the emulator software that made it function in DOS also used up the resources I needed to run my software. The card is still working today, but due to this emulator problem I have had to preserve a computer with ISA slots so I can still use my software with a true SB16 card. I moved on and bought a built to order main stream PC with the new SB live sound system. 4 speakers surround sound and big old sub woofer. It was great sounding, but when I tried to update the drivers I was denied because my card was OEM. Seems the PC manufacturer failed to provide any new drivers and Creative, unlike other companies such as Nvidia and ATI, would not provide driver updates for their OEM products. Then there was the need to wiggle the connections to keep the sound signal going to all the speakers. If that wasn?t enough, it still was not fully backwards compatible with my old software, so I?m still stuck preserving an old ISA slotted computer. So that brings me to the 2000s, I built my own PC with a PCI Creative Lab sound card. A friend gave me a retail Sound Blaster Live card to try out. I installed it but as soon as I loaded the software CD and did a reboot I was locked out of the computer with a BSoD. I talked with my friend and he said he had the same problem. His work around was to let the OS install drivers and never use the software that came with the card. I got the computer back by doing a restore. I pulled the card and shelved it. I still don?t have the nerves to try it again. That concludes my Creative Lab tale for now.

I still have not given up on better sound from Creative but I am not sold on the bill of goods Creative Labs is pushing now. It maybe the way things will go but it seems more like controlled distortion than an advancement.

