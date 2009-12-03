sound card for digitalizing vinyl records and cassette tapes

I am not an expert on sound cards etc, but you might find this interesting. I also wanted to record my old tapes and LPs. I knew I could attach my stereo to my computer using special jacks that have RCA stereo plugs on one end and a stereo pin on the other. These are usually used to connect an iPod to a stereo. But I needed software to capture the sound. (I never considered what sound card I might need. I have a Dell Dimension 4500S with a SoundMax sound card.) I searched around for software but a good deal of it was designed for DVD movies etc. There are some worth considering, but I didn't want to spend money on what seemed to me to be a very simple task. So I tried using the free Sound Recorder program that ships with Windows XP, but it would allow only 60 seconds of sound to be recorded at one time. This is understandable as the purpose of this software is to record short sounds for system events. I was stumped for a short while until it occurred to me that the 60 second maximum was an artificial limit. Sound Recorder wants the file to be prebuilt to a certain size and so it creates a 60 second file automatically. I created a bigger file by using the Insert function from the menu to insert an existing Sound Recorder file into another. I just kept inserting until I had a file that would hold over 20 minutes (one side of an LP). I hooked up my stereo to my PC using the cables, opened the 20 minute file with Sound Recorder, pressed record, put the needle on the vinyl and let it happen. I had to tweak the sound volume coming in because some sources send a louder signal than others. The results are perfectly fine. I have made CDs of vinyl and tapes for friends and they tell me they are amazed at the quality. So, all you really need is 20 dollar cables and the free software that came with your computer. I don't know if Vista ships with Sound Recorder, but it is a simple stand alone application that can be simply copied onto any computer running Windows. (A friend of mine has a new Mac. I cannot figure out how to record on that machine at all.) Good luck!