sound card for digitalizing vinyl records and cassette tapes

Creative makes a whole line of cards to fit your PC. It all depends on what you want, 5.1 or 7.1 and the amplifier you have to use as an output device to drive the speakers and the speaker system you have or wish to purchase. I use the Creative Audigy2 card that is a 24 bit with 106DB signal to noise ratio. It supports both 5.1 and 7.1 systems. The important thing to remember is that most CD/DVD players will only play standard 16 bit .WAV files or if capable, MP3 files. Converting the .WAV files to MP3 will result in loss of clarity and some spectrum as the compression process discards some of the content which can not be replaced when decompressing or converting back to .WAV files. I have transposed thousands of vinyl, cassette reel to reel and eight track tapes to 24 bit .WAV files for storage on my PC which I built expressly for that purpose. When I wish to make a collection of music for travel or entertainment, I then burn them to a CD in 16 bit, PCM, stereo 44KHz. This gives the best sound and is comparable to the original media. The Creative card also comes with software for cleaning up recordings, such as from scratched vinyl or over-compensated tapes.
I have hundred old cassette tapes and vinyl records and I wish to transfer these to CD. I need to know if the standard sound cards that usually come onboard in desktop pcs are enough for this task or should I get a better sound card. If yes, please suggest what are the important specs to look for. I have taken a look at some websites and came across a lot of sophisticated cards with 5.1 or 7.1 chanels, midi, etc. I have a hunch that those are unnecesary features for what I want to do. I have read about sampling rate but cant find a card with good sampling rate that doesnt come with a bunch of extras I dont need. I will appreciate any advice.
Also want to transfer my Hi8 videos to dvd. Need advice on Video Card.
Thanks for reading my post. Hope hearing from you guys. Bye, Leo.