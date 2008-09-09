PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Sound Card

by jersuha / September 9, 2008 11:58 AM PDT

I have a HP Pavilion which I purchased in 1999. It came with Windows 98 and the sound & video card is a "ATI Tehcnologies, Inc 3D Rage Pro AGP 2X" I have since upgraded to Windows XP home edition and although the sound card works with this, it doesn't display some of the more sophisticated graphics, etc. For example when I upgraded to Windows Xp several years ago, I purchased the Windows Xp Plus, but most of what was on that disc could not be used because the graphics were too sophisticated for my sound and video card. I have not been able to locate un update to this card. Is there one? Or do I have to put in a new card. If so what do I look for. Of course I'd prefer not to go to all the work of changing the sound card if I can avoid it.

Thanks for any help.

Jersuha

I'm confused . . .
by Coryphaeus / September 9, 2008 7:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Sound Card

Is this card an actual physical plug in card plugged into a slot on the motherboard? And is your monitor cable and sound cable plugged into it? I've never seen a sound/video combo card. 'Course, there's a lot of things I've never seen. I'm thinking this is an on-board device, as in built into the mother board.

Sound card////sorry Display adaptor
by jersuha / September 10, 2008 7:03 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm confused . . .

I am the one who doesn't really know what I am talking about and that just comes with the territory of computers in general. Actually it isn't the sound card it's the display adaptor.
it says "Chip: ATI 3D Rage Pro AGP 2X (GT-C2U2)
DAC Type: ATI internal DAC
Adapter String 1002-4742-5c-1002-4742
BIOS information: ATI Video BIOS
Location: PCI bus 1, device 0, function 0

Does that help at all? Happy

Thanks

jersuha

it's possible that the card needs drivers for XP
by jonah jones / September 9, 2008 7:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Sound Card

i suggest you visit the ATI site click here and check the FAQ and driver download sections

hope this helps


jonah

.,

XP Drivers
by jersuha / September 10, 2008 11:10 AM PDT

Thanks Jonah, from all I can see it looks like this has no upgrade........but thanks for your help, I really appreciate it. Happy

jersuha

