Is this card an actual physical plug in card plugged into a slot on the motherboard? And is your monitor cable and sound cable plugged into it? I've never seen a sound/video combo card. 'Course, there's a lot of things I've never seen. I'm thinking this is an on-board device, as in built into the mother board.
I have a HP Pavilion which I purchased in 1999. It came with Windows 98 and the sound & video card is a "ATI Tehcnologies, Inc 3D Rage Pro AGP 2X" I have since upgraded to Windows XP home edition and although the sound card works with this, it doesn't display some of the more sophisticated graphics, etc. For example when I upgraded to Windows Xp several years ago, I purchased the Windows Xp Plus, but most of what was on that disc could not be used because the graphics were too sophisticated for my sound and video card. I have not been able to locate un update to this card. Is there one? Or do I have to put in a new card. If so what do I look for. Of course I'd prefer not to go to all the work of changing the sound card if I can avoid it.
Thanks for any help.
Jersuha