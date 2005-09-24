Peripherals forum

sound blaster pci 128 xp help

by televisible / September 24, 2005 11:35 PM PDT

after I change the slot of of pci card. my installation disk cannot detect the sound card and intall driver. device is detected by windows xp device manager as media control card. It was working fine before no I am frustrated pls help

Seems proper.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 24, 2005 11:45 PM PDT

Here's why. Some machines can't have this card next to the AGP slot. No fix or cure is planned. Other machines need an updated BIOS or the (latest) motherboard drivers installed. For Windows these updates are not automatic so be sure you've got these areas covered.

Cheers,

Bob

Installation software for Sound Blaster PCI 128
by Fantassmann / October 21, 2005 1:50 AM PDT

Hey man,

i dumpster-dove and got out with a PCI 128.
Unfortunately i don't have the installation disk, and Creative doesn't have it available on its webpage.

Would you mind sending me the software to my email? fantassmann@gmail.com

Thank you so much, dude!

Cheers

Fantassmann

Creative has your drivers
by Steven Haninger / October 21, 2005 11:10 AM PDT
