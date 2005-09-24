sound blaster pci 128 xp help

Here's why. Some machines can't have this card next to the AGP slot. No fix or cure is planned. Other machines need an updated BIOS or the (latest) motherboard drivers installed. For Windows these updates are not automatic so be sure you've got these areas covered.
Cheers,
Bob
after I change the slot of of pci card. my installation disk cannot detect the sound card and intall driver. device is detected by windows xp device manager as media control card. It was working fine before no I am frustrated pls help