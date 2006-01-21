PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Sound

by willy2001 / January 21, 2006 7:12 PM PST

Hiya peoples
I have just upgraded my computer and am having difficulty getting sound.. I have...ecsk7s5a mother board and pentium 4.. no sound card at the mo..

I have checked all bois settings and as far as i can see they are correct.. got all drivers including the sound driver.. checked the bios and ac97 is enabled and still no sound from the speakers.. i know my speakers work as i tested them on another machine.
I am a real newb at anything outside of windows so any advice on how to "get some bloomin sound" would be a bonus..


Any tips???

thanks in advance..

willy

6 total posts
Do you. . .
by Coryphaeus / January 21, 2006 9:50 PM PST
In reply to: Sound

have the Sound icon in the toobar?

sound
by willy2001 / January 21, 2006 10:58 PM PST
In reply to: Do you. . .

no i dont have the sond icon in the toolbar, i disbled it due to the fact there was no point it being there as i have no sound output.

Have you. . .
by Coryphaeus / January 21, 2006 11:45 PM PST
In reply to: sound

looked at Sound Properties and made sure your outputs were not on mute?

(NT) (NT) yes, don e all that and sond still doesnt work
by willy2001 / January 23, 2006 5:58 AM PST
In reply to: Have you. . .
As stupid as it sounds ...
by CG-TG / January 24, 2006 11:20 AM PST

Make sure you have them plugged in the green jack in the back. I have seen many people pull out their hair and the jack order was different. they did not look at the colors. Try removing and reinstalling the driver again. Did you get the driver from the CD that came with the board or was it something you downloaded? (Try the CD to be safe)

After that, go pip up a Sound Blaster Live or Audigy. You will be much happier anyway.

