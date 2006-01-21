have the Sound icon in the toobar?
Hiya peoples
I have just upgraded my computer and am having difficulty getting sound.. I have...ecsk7s5a mother board and pentium 4.. no sound card at the mo..
I have checked all bois settings and as far as i can see they are correct.. got all drivers including the sound driver.. checked the bios and ac97 is enabled and still no sound from the speakers.. i know my speakers work as i tested them on another machine.
I am a real newb at anything outside of windows so any advice on how to "get some bloomin sound" would be a bonus..
Any tips???
thanks in advance..
willy