PC Hardware forum

General discussion

SOS... "BIOS Checksum error"

by inocent_dragon / December 20, 2004 10:19 PM PST

I have A celeron 1.7 GHz PC 128 MB RAM, using XP and Windows 98 on different partitions.
Yesterday i had just been trying to upgrade BIOS-"Award softwares"-using motherboard-"Gigabyte" cd.It asked for some .bin file from MB cd, so I searched and okayed. it then asked to restart the system so restarted...
now the real problem started, now system does not start at all. i cant even go upto bios setting prompt. it says "BIOS Checksum error" and "boot disk failure insert system disk and press enter".Inserting motherboard cd or XP cd doesn't help it as system doesnot detect cd-drive and says boot disc failure. when i insert the floppy it detects the floppy but cant boot from it, says again "disc failure pls insert system disc and press enter, and that too doesnot work.
I am screwed.... can any1 suggest any solution....
i think a few settings are missing.. but i dont have ny idea... plz help

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: SOS... "BIOS Checksum error"
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: SOS... "BIOS Checksum error"
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Any luck that the boot sequence may be A then C
by Ray Harinec / December 21, 2004 4:39 AM PST

and you can use a boot floppy to see what happens.

Have you tried the BIOS jumper to reset the BIOS to the default???

Is this a Gigabyte mobo with the dual BIOS??? If so read the manual as to how to get the backup BIOS to be used.

All Mfr's say to only update the BIOS if it is needed to correct a specific problem that you are having and that the new BIOS is intended to correct.

I know that Robert tells everyone to update the BIOS, but it can be a risk.

The Gigabyte dual BIOS systems that I have seen have the CMOS chips [2 of them] soldered in, thus getting a new chip is not likely, unless mobo is sent back to Gigabyte.

Let us know what you find out.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BIOS Checksum error"
by jcrobso / December 28, 2004 2:36 AM PST

Some MB show Checksum error after update. You then have go into BIOS and redo all of the settings and save them and exit and restart. John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.