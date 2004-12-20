SOS... "BIOS Checksum error"

and you can use a boot floppy to see what happens.
Have you tried the BIOS jumper to reset the BIOS to the default???
Is this a Gigabyte mobo with the dual BIOS??? If so read the manual as to how to get the backup BIOS to be used.
All Mfr's say to only update the BIOS if it is needed to correct a specific problem that you are having and that the new BIOS is intended to correct.
I know that Robert tells everyone to update the BIOS, but it can be a risk.
The Gigabyte dual BIOS systems that I have seen have the CMOS chips [2 of them] soldered in, thus getting a new chip is not likely, unless mobo is sent back to Gigabyte.
Let us know what you find out.
I have A celeron 1.7 GHz PC 128 MB RAM, using XP and Windows 98 on different partitions.
Yesterday i had just been trying to upgrade BIOS-"Award softwares"-using motherboard-"Gigabyte" cd.It asked for some .bin file from MB cd, so I searched and okayed. it then asked to restart the system so restarted...
now the real problem started, now system does not start at all. i cant even go upto bios setting prompt. it says "BIOS Checksum error" and "boot disk failure insert system disk and press enter".Inserting motherboard cd or XP cd doesn't help it as system doesnot detect cd-drive and says boot disc failure. when i insert the floppy it detects the floppy but cant boot from it, says again "disc failure pls insert system disc and press enter, and that too doesnot work.
I am screwed.... can any1 suggest any solution....
i think a few settings are missing.. but i dont have ny idea... plz help