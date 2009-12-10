Sooner than I expected...

Speakeasy forum

by EdHannigan / December 10, 2009 12:30 PM PST
http://race42008.com/2009/12/10/a-failing-presidency/

Several recent polls, including the venerable Gallup Poll now show Obama having the lowest approval scores of any President at this point of his Presidency, lower even than Ford who pardoned Nixon. One such poll, PPP, showed only 50% of Americans prefer Obama over Bush. 44% said they would prefer George W as President.

Slowly they wake.
57 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
This makes him look worse...and it's from FOX
by JP Bill / December 10, 2009 12:54 PM PST
Collapse -
called truth in reporting.
by James Denison / December 10, 2009 11:38 PM PST

The liberals are angry at Obama this week. Pissed over troop buildup among other things.

Collapse -
Polls accurate +/- 3%
by JP Bill / December 11, 2009 12:09 AM PST

So FOX deducts the 3%...then reports.

one site says 50% for Obama, FOX says 47% for Obama

Collapse -
depends on approval or disapproval
by James Denison / December 11, 2009 12:34 AM PST
In reply to: Polls accurate +/- 3%
Collapse -
The point is....
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 12:41 AM PST

the mangod is trending down and the evil bad guy that everyone is supposed to hate is looking better and better.

in 1 month
in 1 month
by JP Bill / December 11, 2009 3:31 AM PST
In reply to: The point is....

you'll only have to put up with him for 3 more years.

Collapse -
(NT) Or maybe 7. No more.
by Kees Bakker / December 11, 2009 3:33 AM PST
In reply to: in 1 month
Collapse -
Are you trying to depress me?
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 6:28 AM PST
In reply to: Or maybe 7. No more.

One term only. Guarantee.

Collapse -
(NT) See you in November 2012.
by Kees Bakker / December 11, 2009 6:31 AM PST
Collapse -
You ARE trying to depress me...
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 6:33 AM PST

but I doubt you'll find me.

Collapse -
I doubt you'll find me.
by JP Bill / December 11, 2009 11:42 AM PST

Got a hiding spot picked out already?

Collapse -
Another thing...
by J. Vega / December 11, 2009 6:37 AM PST

Another thing to be considered is that a year from now we will see if the majority party of the House or Senate changes hands. Losing one or both of them would drastically change the ability to force things through. We'll see what happens less a year from now.

Collapse -
He might not run...
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 7:10 AM PST
In reply to: Another thing...

or he might not get the nomination.

Of course, they could pick someone even worse. You just never know.

Collapse -
Something I don't understand
by TONI H / December 11, 2009 10:18 PM PST
In reply to: in 1 month

Republicans were attempting to impeach Clinton over lies (and a slippery appendage).....why has NO ONE even suggested beginning impeachment procedures against this President over the many lies he's told the American public?

Transparency evidently only pertains to cellophane with his Administration.

Medicare will supposedly become the one-health care plan that he wanted all along....at the expense of the individual States. You can't cut Medicare by $500B in ten years by adding another 10M to that plan because it will actually INCREASE the Medicare debt to nearly $3B in 20 years and bankrupt it deliberately faster than it may go under now. There is now a 61% DISAPPROVAL rate among Americans against this Senate Health Care Bill, and yet they keep plowing it forward. (Clinton's Health Care plan fell into the toilet and was tossed to the road with only a 35% disapproval rate)

They blame the bonuses paid to executives at banks and Wall Street...but don't mention the perks recently given to the Administration, Sentate, and Congress.

They blame out of control fiscal irresponsibility of Wall Street and banks and insurance companies....but aren't accountable for their own 'bury America in debt' policies that they continue to push.

Obama's speech in Oslo: "negotiations would not have stopped Hitler so sometimes wars are necessary".....yet he campaigned vigorously that talks and negotiations with Iran and N.Korea, the Taliban, etc. would work better than not talking with them (yeah...that's worked out real well, hasn't it?). He actually had the nerve to state exactly the position that Bush held...you cannot negotiate with people who have publicly stated they want to kill you no matter what.

He's perfectly okay with putting a $75B security debt onto the shoulders of NYC for a ridiculous, unnecessary and obscene trial in order to put Bush on trial instead of holding KSM's trial in a military tribunal where it belongs. That $75B debt could be used for so many other priorities (if NYC even HAD that kind of money to spend.......), not to mention, Holder is deliberately going to be putting NYC at risk AGAIN for absolutely no reason at all. The only explanation he gave was that more civilians were killed than military personnel so the terrorists should be held accountable in civilian court. This Administration has called this a 'man-made criminal act' and not a terrorist attack, just like he called Ft. Hood a man-made tragedy. As long as he believes that we are NOT at war against terrorists who want to kill us at all cost, we will never be safe again because this Administration is INVITING them here.

He has had more of his Administration and hand picked cronies be forced out or resign in 11 months than any other Administration in history.

The list goes on.......but this Administration is so totally out of touch with the people that it's staggering. They stormed in with their own agenda and nothing and no one is going to stop them from getting what they want. Fortunately, so far, other than being so far in debt that we may never recover (including our AAA credit rating), he hasn't accomplished anything he's tried to do. I hope it continues that way until the elections in 2010 so we have a chance to actually stop this insanity.

TONI H

It's early...
It's early...
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 10:53 PM PST

and really, does anyone want BIDEN in there? Better to ride it out.

Collapse -
because Clinton lied under oath
by James Denison / December 12, 2009 12:19 AM PST

The One just does it willy nilly.

Collapse -
Since he loves those cameras
by TONI H / December 12, 2009 12:27 AM PST

he does it daily

TONI H

Easy.
Easy.
by Angeline Booher / December 12, 2009 2:48 AM PST
Collapse -
According to you.
by EdHannigan / December 12, 2009 2:57 AM PST
In reply to: Easy.

But not to all. The "lies" so-called were believed by everyone, including British Intelligence, Clinton, Kerry, et al.

And SOME of us think getting rid of Saddam was a GOOD thing. But not everyone, apparently.

Collapse -
The "lies" so-called were believed by everyone
by JP Bill / December 12, 2009 3:02 AM PST
In reply to: According to you.

speak for yourself...

No one listened to me...I know just how you feel.

I knew Bin Laden wasn't in Iraq.

Collapse -
and I also knew Saddam didn't have WMD
by JP Bill / December 12, 2009 3:08 AM PST

But would they listen?...OH NO...no one would listen to me.

Collapse -
Clinton ? Kerry?
by Angeline Booher / December 12, 2009 6:23 AM PST
In reply to: According to you.

They have both been called liars (Clinton re: ML, Kerry re: his military service) themselves.

But bin Laden and Al Queda were put on the back burner. There was no doubt about their guilt. Some of us would have preferred that mission was accomplished first. Some of us believe our warriors would have accomplished their mission had resources not been pulled away.

It would have been nice if our warriors in Iraq had been properly supplied with vests and armor.

Spreading our forces so thinly between Iraq and Afghanistan has put too much stress on them, and hopefully taxpayers will be willing to provide for rehab and long term care for them. Both wars have morphed into nation building,. Karzai said it will take 20 years before his military and police are ready.

Now that the bombings in Baghdad are returning, some might be willing for our men and women to remain in both for 20 more years.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Collapse -
Let's look at...
by J. Vega / December 11, 2009 6:15 AM PST
In reply to: Polls accurate +/- 3%
Collapse -
Pissed over troop buildup
by jonah jones / December 11, 2009 2:55 AM PST

and quite rightly so!

instead of pulling troops out, he wants to send more....

as the old saying goes "fighting for peace is like ***** for virginity"


,.

Collapse -
Didn't he, and all the other lefties say...
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 6:32 AM PST

we should concentrate on Afghanistan instead of Iraq? The one time he DIDN'T lie you get mad?

Collapse -
one time he DIDN'T lie you get mad?
by jonah jones / December 11, 2009 2:18 PM PST

where do you get the impression "i got mad" at Obama?

Boinggggggggg

,.

Right here
Right here
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 7:49 PM PST

Pissed over troop buildup
by jonah jones - 12/11/09 10:55 AM
In reply to: called truth in reporting. by James Denison
and quite rightly so!

instead of pulling troops out, he wants to send more....

as the old saying goes "fighting for peace is like ***** for virginity"

You should read what you write.

roflol!
roflol!
by jonah jones / December 11, 2009 8:01 PM PST
In reply to: Right here

another Booooingggg raises dust


,.

Collapse -
Making no sense..again.
by EdHannigan / December 11, 2009 8:05 PM PST
In reply to: roflol!

As usual. But I was referring to the liberals who are angry at Obama, as per James's post. I really don't care what YOU think of him.

Collapse -
makes as much sense as you
by jonah jones / December 11, 2009 8:12 PM PST

claiming that i'm "mad" at Obama because i voiced an opinion


,.

