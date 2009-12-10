Sooner than I expected...

Republicans were attempting to impeach Clinton over lies (and a slippery appendage).....why has NO ONE even suggested beginning impeachment procedures against this President over the many lies he's told the American public?



Transparency evidently only pertains to cellophane with his Administration.



Medicare will supposedly become the one-health care plan that he wanted all along....at the expense of the individual States. You can't cut Medicare by $500B in ten years by adding another 10M to that plan because it will actually INCREASE the Medicare debt to nearly $3B in 20 years and bankrupt it deliberately faster than it may go under now. There is now a 61% DISAPPROVAL rate among Americans against this Senate Health Care Bill, and yet they keep plowing it forward. (Clinton's Health Care plan fell into the toilet and was tossed to the road with only a 35% disapproval rate)



They blame the bonuses paid to executives at banks and Wall Street...but don't mention the perks recently given to the Administration, Sentate, and Congress.



They blame out of control fiscal irresponsibility of Wall Street and banks and insurance companies....but aren't accountable for their own 'bury America in debt' policies that they continue to push.



Obama's speech in Oslo: "negotiations would not have stopped Hitler so sometimes wars are necessary".....yet he campaigned vigorously that talks and negotiations with Iran and N.Korea, the Taliban, etc. would work better than not talking with them (yeah...that's worked out real well, hasn't it?). He actually had the nerve to state exactly the position that Bush held...you cannot negotiate with people who have publicly stated they want to kill you no matter what.



He's perfectly okay with putting a $75B security debt onto the shoulders of NYC for a ridiculous, unnecessary and obscene trial in order to put Bush on trial instead of holding KSM's trial in a military tribunal where it belongs. That $75B debt could be used for so many other priorities (if NYC even HAD that kind of money to spend.......), not to mention, Holder is deliberately going to be putting NYC at risk AGAIN for absolutely no reason at all. The only explanation he gave was that more civilians were killed than military personnel so the terrorists should be held accountable in civilian court. This Administration has called this a 'man-made criminal act' and not a terrorist attack, just like he called Ft. Hood a man-made tragedy. As long as he believes that we are NOT at war against terrorists who want to kill us at all cost, we will never be safe again because this Administration is INVITING them here.



He has had more of his Administration and hand picked cronies be forced out or resign in 11 months than any other Administration in history.



The list goes on.......but this Administration is so totally out of touch with the people that it's staggering. They stormed in with their own agenda and nothing and no one is going to stop them from getting what they want. Fortunately, so far, other than being so far in debt that we may never recover (including our AAA credit rating), he hasn't accomplished anything he's tried to do. I hope it continues that way until the elections in 2010 so we have a chance to actually stop this insanity.



