This is most likely not supported on the machine.. Meaning? You will never get it to boot from a USB drive. I have toyed around with the Cypress DOS drivers and have never made this work. Get the bootable factory drive and reload? Its about the easiest way to do it.
Hi,
I have Sony Z505HE with external floppy disk (USB) & PCMCIA CD-ROM Drive, windows failed to bootup, so i removed hard disk Toshiba hdd 2145 to load windows from PC through 2.5'' HDD Adapter but i am not able to connect it to PC, one PC hangs after i connect as slave disk and on ACE PC its not able to detect as IDE device.
So my question is how to connect this 2.5'' disk on PC, does this require disk drivers or please suggest any better way of resolving this issue.
thanks
Dinesh