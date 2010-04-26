Sony Vaio Modle # VGN-AR630E

Me like the rest of the Vaio VGN series have vista 32 bit and want to upgrade to windows 7.Like everyone else I need the Nvidia grapics driver that will work with windows 7.I could even manage getting screwed where my blue-ray disc won't play,and by the way one of the very options that I bought it for.I would just like to be able to see the pages where they aren't so dark you can't see.And for the aero to continue working.After installing windows 7 the graphics dropped from 4.7 to 1.2 or some rediculous thing.And the areo will not work w/ that weak number.I seen where people are getting these hacked drivers (nvidia 8400m GT)that will work with windows 7 32 bit.I have been looking for months now.Where are they and how do you get them ?I surely would appreciate any help on this.I would love to be able to download driver so windows 7 would work properly,at least being able to see.Please help if at all possible.



roadrunner2455