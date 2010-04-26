Sony Vaio Modle # VGN-AR630E

Cheers,
Cassandra
CNET's Forum on Windows 7 is the best source for finding help or troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows installation, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, service packs, and other Windows 7-related questions.
Me like the rest of the Vaio VGN series have vista 32 bit and want to upgrade to windows 7.Like everyone else I need the Nvidia grapics driver that will work with windows 7.I could even manage getting screwed where my blue-ray disc won't play,and by the way one of the very options that I bought it for.I would just like to be able to see the pages where they aren't so dark you can't see.And for the aero to continue working.After installing windows 7 the graphics dropped from 4.7 to 1.2 or some rediculous thing.And the areo will not work w/ that weak number.I seen where people are getting these hacked drivers (nvidia 8400m GT)that will work with windows 7 32 bit.I have been looking for months now.Where are they and how do you get them ?I surely would appreciate any help on this.I would love to be able to download driver so windows 7 would work properly,at least being able to see.Please help if at all possible.
roadrunner2455
That must be fairly new ?/First time I seen that.So just to make sure what I am seeing is correct and thinking;I can download that driver from nvidia for my vaio laptop?I tryed downloading a driver for this laptop before from there and it said I had to go to Sony and would not give to me ?Now what I am seeing is a new driver that will download and install on my VGN-AR630 E w/out stopping and saying you have to go to Sony ?If that is the case I am in your debt.I have been searching for mos.Sony support told me the other day they would supply me with win 7 driver but would have to buy there support to obtain.The darn computer already costed me a fortune and thought updates would be free.Thank you so much again if I am thinking right on this.
Roadrunner2455
Oh,I tryed.What stops you is when it starts loading it says can not find device or hardware.But....I finally did get it figured out.I just needed to replace the inf. file w/ another inf. file.Smooth as silk.Secondly after installing win. 7 windows has cam out out w/ an upgraded Standard VGA Driver that in a pinch will actually work just fine.I downloaded the 197.16 driver and works great.Under Device manager;display instead of it reading std. VgA driver it reads 8400m Gt.Then under driver info shows new driver installed.But it was a long uncalled for exausting ,stupid search.Never should have gone like that.Thanks for all the help.
R.R. 2455
Simple.
Go to Control Panel via your Start menu button, choose and click on the Device Driver Icon.
Then, at the line saying Display Adapters, open that directory. Rapid double left click onto the video/graphics' card name(a window opens).
From that very window, click onto Driver Tab at the top of it. Click onto Update Driver button. From there, use the "I will find the driver myself"(making your own search for that much better .inf file).
Make sure your newest .inf file has been installed properly into your 'My Downloads' folder under your own personal profile's list of folders. Then, use the Browse button to scroll down or up that list of possible locations for that .inf file. Once found, click onto it to select it, then click the open button.
There, that should do the trick.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.