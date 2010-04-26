Windows 7 forum

Sony Vaio Modle # VGN-AR630E

by roadrunner2455 / April 26, 2010 1:52 AM PDT

Me like the rest of the Vaio VGN series have vista 32 bit and want to upgrade to windows 7.Like everyone else I need the Nvidia grapics driver that will work with windows 7.I could even manage getting screwed where my blue-ray disc won't play,and by the way one of the very options that I bought it for.I would just like to be able to see the pages where they aren't so dark you can't see.And for the aero to continue working.After installing windows 7 the graphics dropped from 4.7 to 1.2 or some rediculous thing.And the areo will not work w/ that weak number.I seen where people are getting these hacked drivers (nvidia 8400m GT)that will work with windows 7 32 bit.I have been looking for months now.Where are they and how do you get them ?I surely would appreciate any help on this.I would love to be able to download driver so windows 7 would work properly,at least being able to see.Please help if at all possible.

roadrunner2455

9 total posts
I am assuming you have checked this?
by CassandraF_WinTeam / April 26, 2010 2:16 AM PDT
Let's see what Nvidia tells us.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 26, 2010 2:32 AM PDT
http://nvidia.custhelp.com/cgi-bin/nvidia.cfg/php/enduser/std_adp.php?p_faqid=754&p_created=1133483027&p_sid=jVwE*n-j&p_accessibility=0&p_redirect=&p_srch=&p_lva=&p_sp=cF9zcmNoPSZwX3NvcnRfYnk9JnBfZ3JpZHNvcnQ9JnBfcm93X2NudD03NzAsNzcwJnBfcHJvZHM9JnBfY2F0cz0mcF9wdj0mcF9jdj0mcF9zZWFyY2hfdHlwZT1hbnN3ZXJzLnNlYXJjaF9ubCZwX3BhZ2U9MQ!!&p_li=&p_topview=1

"For Notebook Computers:
1) Primary Source = Notebook Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

The primary source for graphics drivers is from your notebook OEM. These drivers have been fully qualified by the OEM to work with their specific notebook customizations. NVIDIA does not control the schedule for updates to these OEM drivers.

2) Optional Source = Direct from NVIDIA

If you have an 8-series or higher GPU, NVIDIA offers reference notebook driver updates on NVIDIA.com for most GeForce M series and Quadro NVS series notebook GPUs.

Please note that drivers direct from NVIDIA are provided ?as is? and do not carry any guarantees, warranties, or support. NVIDIA recommends that you check with your notebook OEM about recommended software updates for your notebook. OEMs may not provide technical support for issues that arise from the use of drivers on NVIDIA.com.

Notebook drivers from NVIDIA can be downloaded here." (use their link please.

Since you have the 8 series did you try this?
Bob
Sony VGN-AR630E
by roadrunner2455 / April 26, 2010 2:46 AM PDT

That must be fairly new ?/First time I seen that.So just to make sure what I am seeing is correct and thinking;I can download that driver from nvidia for my vaio laptop?I tryed downloading a driver for this laptop before from there and it said I had to go to Sony and would not give to me ?Now what I am seeing is a new driver that will download and install on my VGN-AR630 E w/out stopping and saying you have to go to Sony ?If that is the case I am in your debt.I have been searching for mos.Sony support told me the other day they would supply me with win 7 driver but would have to buy there support to obtain.The darn computer already costed me a fortune and thought updates would be free.Thank you so much again if I am thinking right on this.

Roadrunner2455

Did you try?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 26, 2010 2:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Sony VGN-AR630E

I'm encountering a few that need such updates done for them or verification from Sony or other companies.

No offense but what's stopping you?

Sony Vaio VGN-AR630E Graphics driver Update (Sucess !!)
by roadrunner2455 / April 28, 2010 5:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Did you try?

Oh,I tryed.What stops you is when it starts loading it says can not find device or hardware.But....I finally did get it figured out.I just needed to replace the inf. file w/ another inf. file.Smooth as silk.Secondly after installing win. 7 windows has cam out out w/ an upgraded Standard VGA Driver that in a pinch will actually work just fine.I downloaded the 197.16 driver and works great.Under Device manager;display instead of it reading std. VgA driver it reads 8400m Gt.Then under driver info shows new driver installed.But it was a long uncalled for exausting ,stupid search.Never should have gone like that.Thanks for all the help.

R.R. 2455

That's a clue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 28, 2010 6:21 AM PDT

I found that it failed WHEN I forgot to install the motherboard chipset drivers.

Installing Windows is still a bit taxing for most of us. If we forget a step, things like that happen.
Bob

I have the same problem!
by yuve80 / June 26, 2010 2:37 PM PDT

"...I just needed to replace the inf. file w/ another inf. file...."

Hi,
Please, could you give me some help? I have installed Windows 7 yesterday on my vaio vgn ar630e and I found your post today. Could you give me a hint on what .inf file I have to replace. Thanks a lot.

Where to find the correct place to replace bad .inf file.
by LucJPatenaude / June 27, 2010 5:42 PM PDT

Simple.

Go to Control Panel via your Start menu button, choose and click on the Device Driver Icon.

Then, at the line saying Display Adapters, open that directory. Rapid double left click onto the video/graphics' card name(a window opens).

From that very window, click onto Driver Tab at the top of it. Click onto Update Driver button. From there, use the "I will find the driver myself"(making your own search for that much better .inf file).

Make sure your newest .inf file has been installed properly into your 'My Downloads' folder under your own personal profile's list of folders. Then, use the Browse button to scroll down or up that list of possible locations for that .inf file. Once found, click onto it to select it, then click the open button.

There, that should do the trick.

