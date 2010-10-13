Hey everyone. I received my sony vaio 15.5 eb series i3-370m laptop today. However, the left click on touchpad right clicks. Support told me its a hardware issue that cannot be fixed and that they can send someone over. Also, if i want to close the firefox window... pressing the left or right click works which is a problem with this touchpad. The scrolling of the touchpad however has no problem though. Would you guys suggest i sent this laptop back instead? If they send someone to come and repair it, they would have to open the laptop and i don't think that is good for the long run of my computer. Should i just request a new laptop instead? Also, i got the free $50 upgrade to 1080P when i purchased the laptop.



I would assume i don't have to pay the extra $50 now correct? The battery life i notice is around 2 hours just web browsing. I am thinking if i should just return it and get a sager 5135 because i heard battery life is 3 hours and it offers 1080P. But i know that laptop does not look as good as a sony one. I will mainly play online poker with applications on it and browse and listen to music.



However, the sony vaio LOOKS VERY NICE. Thoughts?