When I get a dead on arrival machine I pack it up and bring it back to the store for another. And that time we test for the issue on the new machine.
Makes you wonder why folk don't do this since it creates a big problem for the store and the maker. YOU WANT IT TO BE A BIG PROBLEM FOR THEM AND NOT YOU so the message is clear that no one will take a dead on arrival machine.
Hey everyone. I received my sony vaio 15.5 eb series i3-370m laptop today. However, the left click on touchpad right clicks. Support told me its a hardware issue that cannot be fixed and that they can send someone over. Also, if i want to close the firefox window... pressing the left or right click works which is a problem with this touchpad. The scrolling of the touchpad however has no problem though. Would you guys suggest i sent this laptop back instead? If they send someone to come and repair it, they would have to open the laptop and i don't think that is good for the long run of my computer. Should i just request a new laptop instead? Also, i got the free $50 upgrade to 1080P when i purchased the laptop.
I would assume i don't have to pay the extra $50 now correct? The battery life i notice is around 2 hours just web browsing. I am thinking if i should just return it and get a sager 5135 because i heard battery life is 3 hours and it offers 1080P. But i know that laptop does not look as good as a sony one. I will mainly play online poker with applications on it and browse and listen to music.
However, the sony vaio LOOKS VERY NICE. Thoughts?