The clicking is the speaker relays engaging after the power supply voltages are stable. John
I recently bought a Sony STR-DA5200ES Home Cinema receiver. I love it, the sound is great and the options are endless. One thing bothers me - it makes clicking noises much like the ones you hear when you turn it on. The clicking seems to have no effect on the sound reproduction and it occurs regardless of input source or sound field selected.
Does anybody know if the receiver is supposed to make this noise or if I have a ticking timebomb on my hands? All help is welcome..!
Thanks
Frans