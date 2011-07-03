Sony & Samsung, better stick to 2D

I just read the article "4/5 consumers prefer LG Cinema 3D over Sony and Samsung Active 3D in Head-To-Head Comparison" rshwilson just posted about and it states Sony and Samsung fell behind LG in a research survey. The study was commissioned by LG however the research was conducted by a third party corporation known as Morpace. I've checked the company out and their credibility should suffice.



I'd also like to add Consumer Reports made a review recently on 3D LED TVs of all the best selling models/brands based on 3D picture, ease of use, and many other categories. LG received the highest score out of the bunch and to my surprise, Samsung placed in dead last with not one, but two of their models. The report also stated LG had an innovative remote as well as an excellent 3D interface.



Based on what I have read so far, I don't believe the information to be false however I also believe opinions are the epitome of reviews so I'll just let the rest of you decide. Here are my sources:



First link is about the survey and below is the article with Consumer Reports' review.

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/Four-Out-of-Five-Consumers-prnews-2530946434.html

(1st part) http://imageshack.us/photo/my-images/651/61854299.jpg/

(2nd part) http://imageshack.us/photo/my-images/12/consumer2.png/