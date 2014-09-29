Sony Parental Controls NOT working...

Sony forum

by Andrew--cnet / September 29, 2014 2:11 AM PDT

I've got a Sony KDL26EX320, which I wish to enable parental controls on, I have set the limit to 7 , but I'm still able to stream horror films from Snag films

I don't mind how I block the content as long as I can, I have watched the traffic and all the calls appear to go via Sony Entertainment Network , so if I block access to that I can't use the BBC Iplayer and Amazon Instant, which are the only two services I wish to use.

Am I missing something, can I remove other services ? , How can I ensure that for internet content I can only see content rated at or below my chosen age ?

Thanks

Andrew

This is true.You'll find the same issue with most of the app
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 29, 2014 2:54 AM PDT

Almost all the apps don't check with the Sony TV settings so any app would fail.

Until the technology and apps catch up, you may want to make this your reason to return this incomplete product.
Bob

by Andrew--cnet / September 29, 2014 3:32 PM PDT

i can understand this for 3rd party apps, but for apps which are pre installed on the TV. if there is an quality control at sony these must comply.....

If this is true, and the TV is several years old, just trying this functionality out now, is there a contact at Sony who can assist as a warranty claim is not really possible.

Has any one tried returning the tv under the sales of goods act ?

Pre-installed can be 3rd party. Example?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2014 1:50 AM PDT

The YouTube and other apps are not written by Sony and because the makers (Sony, Samsung, others) are asking for Google and others to port these to their sets for low cost or free, Sony can't make many demands.

Now if this is an app from Sony you could make this a big deal but I hear you clearly.

The industry is in disarray and only with votes such as returns will they notice. As to your last question my bet is the words in the agreements (the fine print) will take a lawyer to decipher.
Bob

These are factory installed applications
by Andrew--cnet / September 30, 2014 4:19 AM PDT

My points is these are factory installed application without the ability for me to remove or block them, and for these applications the protection does not work . Its not the YouTubes of this work, but the streaming video services i.e. bbc iplayer etc which sony treat differently.

My real complaint here is my in ability to control the application, lets take YouTube as an example. I have that on a Samsung tv, and i think its factory installed. But on my firewall if I block access to youtube.com the apps stops working. Its great.

With the sony streaming services, even services like bbc iplayer, amazon prime etc are all controlled by a domain called sony.tv (from what i can work ok). If i block that domain all the services stop working. I don't mean for updates, they physically fail to launch properly.

So in my view sony is controlling these application and therefor in my view its their responsibility to ensure parental control is maintained, if not remove the link to the sony management.

I hear you clearly.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2014 2:59 PM PDT

Now tell Sony to give you control or a refund. Make it simple.

If you're seeing what I'm seeing, they don't allow removal of some apps. Let me share I turn off the Smart TV altogether. It's that bad to worse. The makers are not telling what data they are collecting.
LG for example got caught.
Bob

already done..
by Andrew--cnet / October 1, 2014 4:13 AM PDT
Already done.....

