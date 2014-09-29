Sony Parental Controls NOT working...

Almost all the apps don't check with the Sony TV settings so any app would fail.
Until the technology and apps catch up, you may want to make this your reason to return this incomplete product.
Bob
I've got a Sony KDL26EX320, which I wish to enable parental controls on, I have set the limit to 7 , but I'm still able to stream horror films from Snag films
I don't mind how I block the content as long as I can, I have watched the traffic and all the calls appear to go via Sony Entertainment Network , so if I block access to that I can't use the BBC Iplayer and Amazon Instant, which are the only two services I wish to use.
Am I missing something, can I remove other services ? , How can I ensure that for internet content I can only see content rated at or below my chosen age ?
Thanks
Andrew