Sony or Toshiba or anything else?

by urga_fan / July 16, 2007 9:34 AM PDT

I'm trying to find a new laptop that is basically a multimedia powerhouse machine, and right now I want it to either be Sony or Toshiba (but affordable). But I need some insight as to which would be the better brand, and should I wait until Windows Vista has been out a little longer or what? If there are any other suggestions please let me know.

3 total posts
sony!
by GW1Tenn / July 17, 2007 1:34 PM PDT

Sony's build quality is much higher than Toshiba's. imo i like the way sony's look also. Usually their laptops are quite a bit thinner also. Since your looking for a multimedia powerhouse sony has built in bluray players available and Toshiba has hd-dvd. So far it looks like bluray will win the format war so getting hd-dvd would be a bad choice

Sony bash.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 17, 2007 10:35 PM PDT

Sorry Sony.

Look in our Vista and XP forums to find the headaches people run into trying to install XP on said machines. Sony has no concept of support with drivers in absentia on their web site.

I've had better luck with Toshiba, Acer, Dells and of course Apple.

Bob

