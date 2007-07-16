Sony or Toshiba or anything else?

Sony's build quality is much higher than Toshiba's. imo i like the way sony's look also. Usually their laptops are quite a bit thinner also. Since your looking for a multimedia powerhouse sony has built in bluray players available and Toshiba has hd-dvd. So far it looks like bluray will win the format war so getting hd-dvd would be a bad choice
I'm trying to find a new laptop that is basically a multimedia powerhouse machine, and right now I want it to either be Sony or Toshiba (but affordable). But I need some insight as to which would be the better brand, and should I wait until Windows Vista has been out a little longer or what? If there are any other suggestions please let me know.