Sony optical block issues with KDF-55E2000???

an SXRD. The LCD RP NEVER had that issue of 'green blob'. The first gen sxrd (BXR1's), some had the problem. Since the release of the A2000 & XBR2 that problem was fixed.
If you read about 'greed blob' on the AVS forum, there is one person that keeps saying 'there is a design flaw in all sxrd....' & then keeps pushing this one other brand tv, they have been band from AVS many time but keeps resigning up under a diffrent name.
I have the the SXRD A2000, I have had it about 4 or 5 months, have over 1000 hours on it & I have had NO problems.
Im seriously considering purchasing a Sony KDF-55E2000 but in researching I have run across user reviews on 3 different sites that mention users who purchase this TV and right around the 14 month mark began seeing green splotches developing around the screen, and being told by service techs that it is the "optical block" and that the repair is 1100.00$$$
In these threads it appears that after much run arounds Sony is replacing these parts but...I fear that this would be an every 14 month issue.
Does any one know if Sony has RESOLVED this design problem, or do they just intend to fix them when forced to untll the model has been replaced by the 08 models (which I am told is in a few months)?
Love to pick up a bargain but not if it will cost 1100.00 $$$ a year to fix!