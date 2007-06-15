Sony optical block issues with KDF-55E2000???

The failed optical block in my 2 year old Sony has rendered it useless. I was blessed with the blue star field and the blue blob. The total of 16 hours on the phone with Sony "SUPPORT" yielded absolutely nothing. I paid $2700 for my KDF 50 WE 655 two years ago. Today, its a fish tank. Thank you so very much for taking my money and extending the warranty on the known issue, just long enough for it expire before your garbage television expired. I bought the TV from COMP USA who is now out of business. I got through 4 levels of support, ultimately to finally speak with someone who could put an entire sentence together who essentially told me to go and pound sand.



Well, in all fairness to the electronics giant, they did offer me the opportunity to buy another TV, also with known technological issues for ONLY another $1350 plus tax. The product is garbage, and the support system completely failed in all aspects of their implied function. I was disconnected and forced to call back and rehash the issue through their low level, incompetent agents 3 times. When they did call back with their "offer" it was left in voicemail by someone with such a heavy accent, I had no idea what the offer was. I was forced to call again... and again there was no resolve.



I have two choice words for SONY and their SUPPORT people. I don't believe however that they are appropriate to post here. Please click the link below:

http://web.me.com/mr60spot4/SONY_STYLE/NO_STYLE.html



I have two choice words for SONY and their SUPPORT people. I don't believe however that they are appropriate to post here. Please click the link. I believe the sentiment is shared there.



... and HELP ME. Please, post a link to the link above. The more links that point to the site, the more Google will recognize it, the faster it will be come up in Google searches and the more likely Sony will be to understand how pissed we are. Thank you all!



------In follow up-----

I sent this email to Howard Stringer, President of Sony.



Mr Stringer



My goal is to start a North American Sony Boycott. By the time the Holiday Season comes, I will have hundreds of thousands of people refusing to buy SONY. I will make a career of this. No litigation, just justice. You took my money for a product that you knew was problematic and refused to rectify the issue. Consequently, I will make a career out of this. I have sent the following email to countless people.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Friends,



My 2 year old Sony Grand Wega $2700 50" LCD recently failed due to a faulty component in the system called the optical block.

After some research, it has become clear that Sony was selling these TV's with full knowledge of the bad technology. With that

knowledge, they extended the service warranty for a short duration which expired precisely 3 months before my TV did.



I am not alone. There are apparently tens of thousands of others with the identical problem. Sony has offered the following as compensation.



1. They will reimburse up to $400 of the repair, which costs $1300 plus

labor ($400).

2. They will sell me another TV, the current model, for only $1350 plus tax.

After considering that offer and researching the TV, I have learned that

it also has a known defect.



Please click the link below to absorb the sentiment shared by thousands of American and Canadian customers.



http://web.me.com/mr60spot4/SONY_STYLE/NO_STYLE.html

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have also posted the following link at getsatisfaction.com. Apparently, you monitor those boards. Today is day one. Every day the effort will intensify until such a swell is created that Sony will have no chance to compete in this marketplace.



Can I do this?



MBA in Marketing and Communications

President of an Advertising Agency

Friend of the media in 200 markets



... and a full time creative staff, who by the way will produce dazzling anti SONY commercials and advertorials that will air spot for spot and page for page in your targeted media markets.



I have seen the class action filing and read it thoroughly. As conclusive as it is, I'm not interested in waiting for a ruling. I have made my judgement. Now, let the sentencing commence. I want satisfaction and I want it now.