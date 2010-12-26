Sony HVR A1P: How to import from camera to Imac or Macbook

is similar to my HDR-HC1 (the consumer version of the "pro" A1) but the A1 has a few more features and includes an XLR adapter where the HC1 has a flash for stills.
What is your "other Sony camera"?
What settings are the video capture options on the A1? The default for the A1 (and HC1) is 1080i HDV.
What are you using to import the video - iMovie, Final Cut or something else?
I have an HVR A1P and am having trouble importing to Mac Book Pro 10.5.8 as well as an Imac from 2006.
This should not be too hard. I am using a 9 pin to 4 pin Firewire. With my other sony camera, importing works just fine. I am wondering if there is a setting on the camera that is not correct?