Sony HVR A1P: How to import from camera to Imac or Macbook

by peterdelano / December 26, 2010 2:13 AM PST

I have an HVR A1P and am having trouble importing to Mac Book Pro 10.5.8 as well as an Imac from 2006.

This should not be too hard. I am using a 9 pin to 4 pin Firewire. With my other sony camera, importing works just fine. I am wondering if there is a setting on the camera that is not correct?

The Sony HVR-A1P
by boya84 / December 26, 2010 6:02 AM PST

is similar to my HDR-HC1 (the consumer version of the "pro" A1) but the A1 has a few more features and includes an XLR adapter where the HC1 has a flash for stills.

What is your "other Sony camera"?

What settings are the video capture options on the A1? The default for the A1 (and HC1) is 1080i HDV.

What are you using to import the video - iMovie, Final Cut or something else?

Sony HVR-A1P import issue to mac book pro
by peterdelano / December 26, 2010 3:31 PM PST
In reply to: The Sony HVR-A1P

my other camera is a Sony DCR96.

does video capture refer to --1080i/576i? If so that is what the camera is set to.

I am using Imovie 08
When i tried to use an Imac 06 model, the import worked but the audio was messed up. With the mac book pro(08 mode model), import did not work at all.

Hmmm...
by boya84 / December 26, 2010 10:33 PM PST

The DCR-HC96 is standard definition, DV format, only - 480i and in your case 25 fps (PAL).

The HVR-A1P is high definition, HDV format, as default - though it can do DV and can down grade from HDV to DV if needed.

iMovie 06 would probably need the Apple Intermediate codec installed manually (custom installation) from the OSX system disc. AIC is a QuickTime component.

iMovie08 *should* work with no modifications...

Is the tape in the A1 new or had it been used in the HC96?

