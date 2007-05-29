Sony HDR-HC7 vs Sony HDR-UX7

The UX7 is mini-DVD based. Too much compression trying to fit all that high definition data on a normal DVD disc. Also, it encodes that HD video using AVCHD. What are you planning to edit with? Sony Vegas and Adobe Premiere only recently added that to their list of supported formats. If you use a personal computer-based editor, they *should* have all the effects you listed - and more. At high def, you can record only up to 15 minutes (single layer) or 25 minutes (double layer) of video.
The HC7 uses FireWire to transfer high def video to the computer... or your edited project back out to the camera. Then you can watch hd video on your TV through the HDMI connection. MiniDV tapes allow up to 63 minutes of high definition video storage. MiniDV tape does NOT use AVCHD compression - this is good.
Hello,
While comparing the features of both these High Definition Camcorders,
I came across the following special effects features, which I am hoping that someone can explain:
UX7
Special Effects Sepia, Pastel, Old Movie, Monochrome
HC7:
Still, Solarization, Sepia, Mosaic, Trail, Pastel, Monotone, Old Movie, Flash Motion, Negative Art, Skintone, Cinematic
Clearly, HC7 has a lot more special effect features than the UX7, but what do they all mean? Can an upgrade firmware be downloaded for UX7 that would have these extra features?
Also, HC7 has the IEEE-1394 interface, which the UX7 does not. I am not sure, if the HC7 would permit recording in HD format through this interface (as contrasted with just from the camera alone).
My obvious interest in UX7 stems from the fact that it has a larger screen (3.5" vs 2.7" for the HC7), USB-2 Support and Mini DVD media support. But, if I can get answers for the above two questions, I might be more interested in compromising for HC7 for those extra features.
Thanks for any thoughts and inputs
Vijay