Camcorders forum

General discussion

Sony HDR-HC7 vs Sony HDR-UX7

by vjkol / May 29, 2007 5:12 AM PDT

Hello,
While comparing the features of both these High Definition Camcorders,
I came across the following special effects features, which I am hoping that someone can explain:

UX7
Special Effects Sepia, Pastel, Old Movie, Monochrome


HC7:
Still, Solarization, Sepia, Mosaic, Trail, Pastel, Monotone, Old Movie, Flash Motion, Negative Art, Skintone, Cinematic

Clearly, HC7 has a lot more special effect features than the UX7, but what do they all mean? Can an upgrade firmware be downloaded for UX7 that would have these extra features?

Also, HC7 has the IEEE-1394 interface, which the UX7 does not. I am not sure, if the HC7 would permit recording in HD format through this interface (as contrasted with just from the camera alone).

My obvious interest in UX7 stems from the fact that it has a larger screen (3.5" vs 2.7" for the HC7), USB-2 Support and Mini DVD media support. But, if I can get answers for the above two questions, I might be more interested in compromising for HC7 for those extra features.
Thanks for any thoughts and inputs
Vijay

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Sony HDR-HC7 vs Sony HDR-UX7
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Sony HDR-HC7 vs Sony HDR-UX7
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
I would not touch the UX7 with a 10 meter pole.
by boya84 / May 29, 2007 6:10 AM PDT

The UX7 is mini-DVD based. Too much compression trying to fit all that high definition data on a normal DVD disc. Also, it encodes that HD video using AVCHD. What are you planning to edit with? Sony Vegas and Adobe Premiere only recently added that to their list of supported formats. If you use a personal computer-based editor, they *should* have all the effects you listed - and more. At high def, you can record only up to 15 minutes (single layer) or 25 minutes (double layer) of video.

The HC7 uses FireWire to transfer high def video to the computer... or your edited project back out to the camera. Then you can watch hd video on your TV through the HDMI connection. MiniDV tapes allow up to 63 minutes of high definition video storage. MiniDV tape does NOT use AVCHD compression - this is good.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks; Any thoughts about SR7?
by vjkol / May 29, 2007 7:20 AM PDT

Hello
Thanks for the timely and valuable inputs.
As you are probably aware, HDR-SR7 will be released sometime in June. Since that has a (60GB) Hard Drive, that might be something to consider for me before purchasing; however, that does not have IEEE-1394 interface. The USB interface might be too slow (even with 2.0) to transfer files. Of course, that being a new model, it will probably cost close to the suggested retail price.
Are there any other features that might be worth waiting for in that model (other than mini DV or mini DVD vs HDD)?
Thanks again
Vijay

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The SR7 also uses AVCHD to compress captured hidef video
by boya84 / May 29, 2007 11:07 AM PDT

So at least for the moment, I would pass on it. It does not necessarily need a FireWire because the data file transfer from the camera hard drive to the computer would probably do fine over USB2 (USB1 would probably be a little slow). The reason miniDV tape based camcorders use FireWire is because the captured video is semi-processed in the camera and moved to the computer as digital video you can watch. This is not the case with hard drive (or DVD-based) camcorders. With them, a data file is copied from that storage media to the computer - more like copying a data file (like a Word file) from one drive to another.

For the hard drive based camcorders - specifically the one you are looking at - chances are pretty good you won't fill it before transferring... so you likely won't have to wait through the entire 60 gig to transfer. Frankly, having been an IT manager in a previous life, I just don't trust hard drives enough to store once-in-a-lifetime video on them. If the hard drive crashes or you drop the camera - or both - before you have transferred the video, you *could* be out of luck...

The only other storage technology coming down the pipe is memory-card storage. And the only company (so far) I think is doing it correctly is Panasonic in the HDX200 - but both the P2 cards and the camera itself are expensive (pro-grade). Some lower-end folks (even Panasonic, I think) are using SD memory, but they just can't hold enough, yet, hence turn out to be expensive.

But this is just MY opinion...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just to add onto the transfer discussion...
by whizkid454 / May 29, 2007 12:01 PM PDT

MiniDV tape transfers in real-time meaning that if you record 60 minutes of video onto the miniDV tape, it will take 60 minutes to transfer this footage to your computer. The reason why has already been stated. Firewire is REQUIRED for transfer from a miniDV camcorder in order to receive the quality you are looking for. Don't even look at the included USB cable because there is a 99% chance it will not work for you.

HDD camcorders do not transfer in real-time. The reason has, again, been stated above. When you transfer video from an HDD camcorder, you use USB2. (If there is a choice of connection(USB or FW) given on the camcorder, either would work fine.) An example of how long it takes to transfer video from an HDD camcorder (in standard definition):

10GB = 2.3 hours of record time = 8-15 minutes of transfer time
30GB = 7 hours of record time = 25-35 minutes of transfer time
60GB = 14 hours of record time = 50-70 minutes of transfer time

These are estimates because it really depends on a number of different factors (i.e. USB transfer speed, computer's hard disk write speed, amount of free space on computer's hard drive, etc.)

Hope this clears some extra things up...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks again
by vjkol / May 30, 2007 7:28 AM PDT

Thanks to both of you for insightful inputs. Will keep you posted after my purchase and trying out of the camcorder.
Regards
Vijay

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.