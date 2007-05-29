Sony HDR-HC7 vs Sony HDR-UX7

So at least for the moment, I would pass on it. It does not necessarily need a FireWire because the data file transfer from the camera hard drive to the computer would probably do fine over USB2 (USB1 would probably be a little slow). The reason miniDV tape based camcorders use FireWire is because the captured video is semi-processed in the camera and moved to the computer as digital video you can watch. This is not the case with hard drive (or DVD-based) camcorders. With them, a data file is copied from that storage media to the computer - more like copying a data file (like a Word file) from one drive to another.



For the hard drive based camcorders - specifically the one you are looking at - chances are pretty good you won't fill it before transferring... so you likely won't have to wait through the entire 60 gig to transfer. Frankly, having been an IT manager in a previous life, I just don't trust hard drives enough to store once-in-a-lifetime video on them. If the hard drive crashes or you drop the camera - or both - before you have transferred the video, you *could* be out of luck...



The only other storage technology coming down the pipe is memory-card storage. And the only company (so far) I think is doing it correctly is Panasonic in the HDX200 - but both the P2 cards and the camera itself are expensive (pro-grade). Some lower-end folks (even Panasonic, I think) are using SD memory, but they just can't hold enough, yet, hence turn out to be expensive.



But this is just MY opinion...