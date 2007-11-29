tape using the DV port on the camcorder (not USB) with a Firewire/i.Link/IEEE1394 (all the same thing) cable with the Firewire port on your computer (which you probably need to install (a new card). I've heard WinDV does a good job.
No. USB will not work. Once the video is in the computer, you can copy the files as data files to CD or DVD - presuming you have a burner. Or, you can edit the footage first with MovieMaker or whatever other editing program you get, the burn to optical disc...
I borrowed this camera from work and have made a 10 minute video. But I can't get the software(Sony picture package) to work. I keep getting the message "to run this application you need to install Macromedia flash player first"
But I have installed and reinstalled Flashplayer and Picture Package, and still get the same message.
I have Windows XP on an Abit KV8 mb with an Athlon 64 3200 chip.
I have connected the camera via a USB cable.
Is there any other software I can use?