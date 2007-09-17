Camcorders forum

General discussion

Sony Handycam CCD-TRV608 How do I copy tapes to CD easily?

by ginamv / September 17, 2007 12:41 PM PDT

I have a Sony Handycam CCD-TRV608

I have many tapes of my kids playing football and would like to transfer them to disc so that they may easily watch them without having to hook up the camcorder to the TV, etc.

Here is what I've tried:

Using Pixela Imagmixer that the camcorder came with. I got the camcorder to connect and upload the files, but then it said the files were too large.

I tried Microsoft Movie maker. This was very time consuming because it broke up the tape into all the 30 second segments and then I had to copy each one into a story board to make the movie then try and copy it to CD. I did all of that, over about 2 1/2 hours, and was able to complete the process and burn it to disc. Now, I have a disc that supposedly has the football game on it, but cannot view it on my Personal DVD player or my regular DVD player. I was using a regular cd-rw disc, and tried a DVD-R, but it wouldn't recognize the DVD-R disc as even being in the slot.

Can someone please help me? All I want to do is simply copy the tape it a disc that can be viewed on my home DVD player or my new Toshiba personal DVD player. I don't need to edit, add music, or anything like that. Just need a straight copy!

Thanks so much,

Gina

My computer has about 30G of free space so I know there isn't a memory problem. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Sony Handycam CCD-TRV608 How do I copy tapes to CD easily?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Sony Handycam CCD-TRV608 How do I copy tapes to CD easily?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Camcorders forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.