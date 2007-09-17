Sony Handycam CCD-TRV608 How do I copy tapes to CD easily?

I have a Sony Handycam CCD-TRV608



I have many tapes of my kids playing football and would like to transfer them to disc so that they may easily watch them without having to hook up the camcorder to the TV, etc.



Here is what I've tried:



Using Pixela Imagmixer that the camcorder came with. I got the camcorder to connect and upload the files, but then it said the files were too large.



I tried Microsoft Movie maker. This was very time consuming because it broke up the tape into all the 30 second segments and then I had to copy each one into a story board to make the movie then try and copy it to CD. I did all of that, over about 2 1/2 hours, and was able to complete the process and burn it to disc. Now, I have a disc that supposedly has the football game on it, but cannot view it on my Personal DVD player or my regular DVD player. I was using a regular cd-rw disc, and tried a DVD-R, but it wouldn't recognize the DVD-R disc as even being in the slot.



Can someone please help me? All I want to do is simply copy the tape it a disc that can be viewed on my home DVD player or my new Toshiba personal DVD player. I don't need to edit, add music, or anything like that. Just need a straight copy!



Thanks so much,



Gina



My computer has about 30G of free space so I know there isn't a memory problem. Any help would be greatly appreciated.