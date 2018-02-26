Sony Digital Cam Software vs XP

All, prior to XP, I had Windows 98 on my PC. The Sony software would allow me to connect to PC with USB and down load pictures to PC. With XP, I can't download by USB anymore (no problem, I just use the disc in the PC after a Sony "finalization" process).
My more important issue is that I cannot find a way to recopy my digital pictures (after picture enhancement, etc) from my PC HD to a Sony disc that can be recognized by the built-in camera software to show the disc contents when connected to my TV. I'd like to store my 100's of photo's on cheaper CDR discs.
Does anyone know the solution?
Regards,
BarryB
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.